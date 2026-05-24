Malaysian universities set for Dar expo to engage Tanzanian students

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam will from June 1, 2026 host a high-profile Malaysian higher education delegation comprising officials from the Malaysian Ministry of Education, Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), and representatives from nine leading universities during the Malaysia Education Expo.

The three-day expo, scheduled for June 1–3, 2026, is expected to bring together students, parents, universities and education stakeholders to explore opportunities in admissions, scholarships, academic partnerships and research collaboration between Tanzania and Malaysia.

A 19-member delegation from Malaysia will also hold strategic meetings with the Ministry of Education, the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU), local universities and schools as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in higher education.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam, Global Education Link (GEL) Executive Director Mr Abdumalik Mollel said the visit presents a major opportunity for Tanzania to expand international education links and expose students to globally competitive academic programmes.

“This is not just a regular admissions exhibition. It is a national opportunity to connect Tanzania and Malaysia in higher education, scholarships, joint programmes, research, innovation and cooperation agreements between universities of both sides,” he said.

He said the delegation will include senior officials from the Malaysian Ministry of Education, EMGS leaders and university representatives who will provide information on academic programmes, tuition fees, admission procedures, student life and scholarship opportunities.

Among the universities expected to participate are Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, University of Malaya, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, UCSI University, Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Universiti Selangor and Putra Business School, with additional institutions expected to confirm participation.

Mr Mollel said the expo will benefit Tanzanian students seeking international education opportunities in science, technology, engineering, health, business, information technology, creativity and entrepreneurship, fields he noted are in growing demand globally.

He added that the initiative goes beyond student recruitment and seeks to strengthen institutional partnerships between Tanzanian and Malaysian universities through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), joint research projects, student and lecturer exchange programmes, innovation initiatives and short-term professional training.

“Malaysian universities are ready to meet Tanzanian universities. They are ready to listen to the needs of our universities and see how to build mutually beneficial partnerships. This is a good opportunity for our universities to connect with the international education system,” he said.

According to Mr Mollel, a joint engagement session will also be held where Malaysian universities will present their programmes and partnership priorities, while Tanzanian institutions will outline their interests in areas such as 2+2 academic programmes, innovation, entrepreneurship and professional development.

He said the expo is also significant for the Ministry of Education, the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU), the Samia Suluhu Hassan Scholarship Scheme Committee, parents and students, as it provides a direct platform for discussions on scholarships, international education standards and student mobility.