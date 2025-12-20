UTT AMIS plans regional expansion as assets hit Sh3.2tr

Dar es Salaam. UTT AMIS Investment Fund has announced plans to expand its reach by exploring investment opportunities in East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries, a move aimed at enabling citizens within those blocs to invest.

The expansion plans come at a time when the fund has recorded growth of more than Sh1.1 trillion this year, an increase described as unprecedented since its establishment.

The development was revealed yesterday, December 19, 2025, by UTT AMIS Managing Director Mr Simon Migangala while addressing journalists during the fund’s annual general meeting for investors.

Mr Migangala said the East African and SADC markets will be accessed through new investment products that are currently being developed to meet the needs of investors in those regions.

“We have started by assessing the East African market. As time goes on, markets are becoming increasingly integrated, and later we will look at SADC. In the future, we will introduce products that will target investors outside Tanzania who are interested in investing in the country,” he said.

Explaining the strong growth, Mr Migangala attributed it to an improved business environment that has stimulated growth in capital and financial markets.

He said the fund’s assets under management had increased from Sh2.2 trillion at the beginning of the year to Sh3.2 trillion by year-end.

The overall growth has been recorded at a time when the seven funds under UTT AMIS posted an average return of 12 percent.

“Since the institution was established, we have never achieved growth of this magnitude. This has been driven by increased investment. At the beginning of the year, we had about 300,000 investors, but the number has now risen to nearly 500,000,” he said.

Mr Migangala said the fund is leveraging technology to make investing easier, with increased internet use helping to enhance accessibility.

“Even those without smartphones can invest. This is intended to reach all categories of investors—both small and large. Next year, we plan to do more to reach an even wider audience,” he added.

He noted that ongoing technological improvements are aimed at keeping pace with global changes and enabling investors outside Tanzania to invest just as easily as those within the country.

“Our goal is to integrate with all banks, including international ones, so that regardless of where an investor is located, the system is linked to all money transfer platforms,” he said.

On why people should invest, Mr Migangala said the funds provide an effective means of financial inclusion, noting that in the past many people conducted business without placing their money in formal systems.

“It used to be difficult to save money formally. Some people even buried cash underground, keeping it outside the economic cycle. Now that money can be mobilised into the fund and invested in banks and productive companies, expanding economic circulation,” he explained.

He also highlighted the importance of young people taking advantage of the opportunity, saying it allows their money to continue growing while they pursue their personal goals.

“A young person has a long investment horizon, allowing their capital to grow regardless of how small the initial amount is,” he said.

“As you add more, we add returns, and in the end you are able to achieve what you planned—even if it is importing goods,” Mr Migangala added.

Meanwhile, UTT AMIS Board Chairperson Prof Faustine Kamuzora said the fund plans to continue introducing a range of products that will make investing easier, contributing to Tanzania’s target of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2050.