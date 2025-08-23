Mara Day 2025 set for Butiama with focus on river conservation

Mwanza. The Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), the East African Community’s (EAC) coordinating body for transboundary resources, has confirmed that the 14th Mara Day celebrations will be held from September 12–15, 2025, in Butiama District, Mara Region.

LVBC executive secretary Dr Masinde Bwire said the event will run under the theme “Protect Mara River, Preserve Life”, reflecting the river’s role in sustaining ecosystems, livelihoods and biodiversity across the region.

Activities will include a scientific conference, tree planting, exhibitions and sports. The conference, to be hosted at Mwalimu Nyerere University of Science and Technology, has attracted over 60 abstracts from scholars and practitioners in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Norway, focusing on different aspects of the Mara River Basin.

The climax of the celebrations will take place at Mwenge Grounds in Butiama, drawing ministers and cabinet secretaries from Tanzania and Kenya. More than 100 exhibitors are expected to showcase initiatives aimed at conserving the transboundary ecosystem.





Driving sustainable water management

According to Dr Bwire, Mara Day reinforces the Lake Victoria Basin Integrated Water Resources Management Programme (LVB IWRMP), which promotes sustainable use of water, land and related resources.

He noted that maintaining healthy flows into the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya and Serengeti National Park in Tanzania is critical for wildlife habitats and local communities.

The commission is also developing the Lake Victoria Basin Water Information System (LVB-WIS) to provide data analytics for policymaking, regional planning and investment. The platform will highlight the effects of climate change, deforestation and pollution hotspots.





Cross-border cooperation

Mara Day was first declared on September 15, 2012, by the EAC Sectoral Council of Ministers for the Lake Victoria Basin, coinciding with the annual wildebeest migration between Serengeti and Maasai Mara.

The event rotates between Kenya and Tanzania and has since delivered milestones such as the signing of a memorandum of understanding on transboundary water management and the creation of the Mara River Transboundary Water Users’ Forum.

This year’s celebration is backed by the European Union, the German Government through KfW, and other partners. Senior officials, including ministers from EAC partner states, are expected to attend, underlining the shared commitment to preserve the Mara-Serengeti ecosystem.