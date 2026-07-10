Marburg donates advanced rescue vehicle to improve emergency response on Same–Dar highway

Moshi. The German city of Marburg has donated a specialised rescue vehicle equipped with advanced emergency response equipment to strengthen road accident rescue operations along the Same–Dar es Salaam highway in Kilimanjaro Region, following a series of fatal crashes on the route.

The donation also includes a 2,600-litre fire engine for the Moshi Municipal Council, aimed at enhancing emergency response and improving the capacity of the Fire and Rescue Force to respond swiftly to road traffic accidents.

The Same–Dar es Salaam highway has witnessed several deadly crashes in recent years. On June 28, 2025, 42 people were killed in a head-on collision between a Channel One bus travelling from Moshi to Tanga and a coaster bus travelling from Same to Moshi at the Sabasaba area in Same District. Both vehicles caught fire with passengers trapped inside.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on July 10, 2026, Moshi Municipal Mayor, Zuberi Kidumo, said the rescue vehicle is fitted with modern equipment, including ultrasound devices, hydraulic cutting tools used to free people trapped inside vehicles, and other essential first-aid equipment.

"We are grateful to our partners in Marburg for their continued support. Their generosity demonstrates their commitment to strengthening our Fire and Rescue Force. To the best of our knowledge, this is the only rescue vehicle of its kind in Tanzania," said Mr Kidumo.

He added that Moshi Municipality, in partnership with Marburg, is also developing an integrated emergency communication system that will connect the Police Force, health services and other emergency agencies to improve coordination during road traffic emergencies.

"We observed a highly effective communication system in Germany that links the police, health authorities and other emergency institutions. We have begun discussions to implement a similar system here, with the Same highway, which has experienced frequent accidents, expected to be the first beneficiary," he said.

Representing the Mayor of Marburg, Mark Mulor said the partnership would continue to support the development of fire and rescue services in Tanzania.

"It is a great honour to be in Tanzania as part of this partnership. The Fire and Rescue Force are our friends, and the municipality is our valued partner. When officials visited us in 2024, they requested these vehicles, and we are pleased to deliver them today. We look forward to continuing this cooperation," he said.

Moshi District Commissioner, Godfrey Mnzava, said the vehicles would significantly improve emergency response and help save lives and property during disasters.

"These vehicles will strengthen our ability to respond quickly during emergencies, protect lives and minimise damage whenever disasters occur," he said.

Acting Kilimanjaro Regional Fire and Rescue Commander, Jeremiah Mkomagi, said the region now has seven fire and rescue vehicles, including the newly donated specialised rescue unit.

"Today we have received two vehicles: a 2,600-litre fire engine and a specialised road accident rescue vehicle equipped with advanced rescue tools," he said.

Mr Mkomagi said the region recorded 25 road traffic accidents between January and June this year, with most occurring within Moshi Municipality.