Foundation equips Zanzibar seaweed farmers to boost blue economy

Zanzibar. The Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation (ZMBF), with financial support from The Big Heart Foundation, has distributed seaweed farming equipment to farmers in Uzi and Muungoni shehias to increase production, improve quality and strengthen market access.

The equipment was provided under the Seaweed Social Enterprise Project (SESEP), which is being implemented through a contract farming model aimed at addressing challenges such as limited access to production inputs, high production costs and unreliable markets.

The pilot phase is benefiting about 200 farmers, including 175 women (88 percent) and 25 men (12 percent). The project also targets youth, with 51 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 35.

In addition to the equipment, beneficiaries will receive training in modern seaweed farming techniques, quality control, post-harvest handling, value addition and market access to improve the competitiveness of Zanzibar's seaweed in local and international markets.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries as part of efforts to strengthen the blue economy and expand its contribution to the islands' socio-economic development.

Speaking during the handover, Uzi representative Mr Othman Haji said the equipment would help farmers increase productivity and ease the challenges they face.

"Receiving this equipment is a significant step forward for our community. It will help us increase seaweed production and improve the efficiency of our work," he said, thanking ZMBF and The Big Heart Foundation for their support.

Muungoni Sheha Mr Mussa Mbwato said the project would particularly benefit women and young people, who make up the majority of seaweed farmers in the area.

"This equipment will enable our farmers to improve both the quantity and quality of their seaweed production. We believe this project will continue to bring positive change to our community," he said.

SESEP Project Coordinator Mr Titus Lukurazo said ZMBF remained committed to improving farmers' productivity and incomes.

"The distribution of this equipment reflects our commitment to empowering seaweed farmers with the resources they need to increase productivity and improve their incomes," he said, thanking The Big Heart Foundation for funding the initiative and the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries for its collaboration.