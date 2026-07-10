Dubai sets sights on Tanzania as tourism and business links surge

Dar es Salaam. Dubai has identified Tanzania as one of its fastest-growing strategic tourism source markets in Africa, underscoring the strengthening trade, investment and aviation ties between the two economies.

The move comes as expanding air connectivity, rising business travel and closer commercial cooperation continue to reshape travel between Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), positioning Dubai as an increasingly important gateway for Tanzanian businesses and tourists.

The announcement was made during the Dubai–Tanzania Tourism Roadshow held in Dar es Salaam on Friday, July 10, 2026, where officials from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) met more than 130 Tanzanian travel agents, tour operators and airline representatives to strengthen business partnerships.

The roadshow highlighted the growing economic relationship between Tanzania and Dubai, whose engagement now spans tourism, aviation, logistics, ports, trade and investment.

Speaking at the event, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) Assistant Manager for International Operations, Mr Khalaf Alaleeli, described Tanzania as one of Dubai's priority markets in Africa.

"Demand for international travel from Tanzania continues to grow alongside stronger commercial relations and excellent air connectivity. That combination presents significant opportunities for tourism, business travel and investment," he said.

Mr Alaleeli said Dubai is increasingly attracting Tanzanian travellers seeking business opportunities, international exhibitions, conferences, shopping and investment, in addition to leisure tourism.

"We want travellers to understand that Dubai offers experiences for every budget. Whether they are travelling for leisure, family holidays, shopping or business, there are products that meet different needs while maintaining world-class standards," he said.

According to DET, Dubai welcomed a record 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, with Africa accounting for 897,000 arrivals, or five percent of the total.

The growth supports Dubai's D33 Economic Agenda, which aims to double the emirate's economy by 2033 through tourism, trade and investment.

Improved air connectivity has been central to that strategy, with 33 direct flights operating each week between Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Dubai, supporting passenger travel, business links and cargo movement.

Dar es Salaam-based transport and logistics agent Mr Josephat Joshuani said the increased flight frequency has transformed commercial activity between the two markets.

"Dubai is no longer viewed simply as a shopping destination. It has become a logistics hub connecting Tanzanian businesses with suppliers, investors and international exhibitions," he said.

He added that more frequent flights have reduced travel uncertainty, improved the movement of goods and strengthened confidence among businesses that trade regularly with Dubai.

Mr Joshuani said stronger aviation links have also boosted freight forwarding, cargo consolidation and small import-export businesses that rely on Dubai as a regional distribution hub.

Arusha-based tour operator Ms Amina Nyoni said closer collaboration could also benefit Tanzania's tourism industry through joint destination marketing.

"Many international travellers now prefer multi-destination holidays. Visitors travelling to Dubai for business or shopping can easily extend their trips to experience Tanzania's wildlife, Mount Kilimanjaro or Zanzibar. That creates opportunities for tour operators to market the two destinations together," she said.

During the roadshow, DET Head of Communications for Africa, the CIS, and Central and Eastern Europe, Mr Milo Radonjic, said research shows Tanzanian travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that combine affordability with diverse experiences.

"Travellers are looking for value for money through shopping, family entertainment, cultural attractions, leisure activities and business opportunities within a single destination," he said.

He added that Dubai has expanded its tourism offering, including more free attractions, to appeal to a wider range of travellers.