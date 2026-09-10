Mbarali mothers to benefit from Yas maternity support

Mbeya. Expectant mothers receiving care at Mbarali District Hospital are set to benefit from improved maternity services following a donation of medical equipment and supplies by Yas Tanzania.

The donation, made through the company’s Tumaini Campaign, is intended to address shortages of essential supplies used in maternal and newborn care and provide health workers with additional equipment.

Speaking during the handover, Yas head of Southern Zone Frank Antony said the support was aimed at responding to practical needs identified within communities.

“Our focus is on the mother who comes to the hospital to give birth and the health workers attending to her,” he said.

Dr Yakub Sanga, representing the Mbarali District Council director, said the donation would strengthen the hospital’s capacity to provide maternity services and ease pressure arising from shortages of essential supplies.

Head nurse Iman Mwakipusa and acting medical officer-in-charge Dr Albert Sichone said the equipment and supplies would support health workers in providing care to expectant mothers and women during childbirth.