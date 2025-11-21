MCB financing fuels invictus’ expansion across Africa and the Middle East

Mauritius. Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) has provided a strategic financing package to Invictus Investment Company PLC (ADX: INVICTUS), bolstering the Dubai-based agro-food group’s expansion across Africa and the Middle East.

Announced in Port-Louis on November 20, the package includes acquisition financing and a revolving credit facility, designed to support Invictus Investment’s ambitious growth strategy. The funding is expected to strengthen the company’s working capital as it scales operations across multiple markets.

The agreement reinforces the longstanding partnership between MCB and Invictus, reflecting their shared goal of enhancing food security and improving trade flows into, within, and beyond Africa. The facility will enable Invictus to expand its footprint in processing, logistics, and distribution, while consolidating a diverse portfolio of value-added food and fast-moving consumer goods across the continent.

Invictus CEO Amir Daoud Abdellatif stated that the financing demonstrates strong confidence in the company’s expansion plans, noting that the package provides greater flexibility to optimise its capital structure and accelerate entry into high-growth markets.

MCB CEO Thierry Hebraud added that the deal supports the bank’s long-term strategy of empowering multinational players within Africa’s agro-processing and food security ecosystem. He emphasised that the arrangement showcases MCB’s ability to structure sophisticated financing solutions that drive sustainable development across the region.

Invictus Investment manages supply chains for grains, pulses, oilseeds, and other essential staples that feed industrial processors and consumer markets. Its operations span the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, where it has steadily expanded storage, milling, and distribution capacities.