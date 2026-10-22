Mchengerwa: No Tanzanian will die because their pockets are empty

Dar es Salaam. Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa has declared that no Tanzanian should die because they cannot afford medical treatment, as the government launched the second phase of the Universal Health Insurance Scheme in Mtwara today, October 22, 2026.

Speaking at the national launch at Sabasaba Grounds, Mr Mchengerwa said the initiative was intended to protect families from the financial hardship that often accompanies illness, forcing some to sell land, livestock and other assets to pay hospital bills.

“From today, no Tanzanian will be left to die simply because their pockets are empty,” he said.

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The launch is taking place simultaneously across Tanzania Mainland, with gatherings in regions including Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha, Kigoma, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Tanga, Songwe and Simiyu.

Mr Mchengerwa said selecting Mtwara for the national event demonstrated that access to healthcare should not depend on where a person lived.

“For many years, Mtwara was called a peripheral region. But today we are saying that, under universal health insurance, there are no peripheral regions. Every Tanzanian is at the centre,” he said.

He said the scheme built on investments in health infrastructure, medicines and staffing, citing improvements in life expectancy, maternal health and the availability of medical services.

Life expectancy had risen from about 43 years around independence in 1961 to an estimated 67 years today, he said.

Mr Mchengerwa also cited a decline in maternal deaths from 556 per 100,000 live births in 2015 to 104 in 2022. He said the government had constructed 3,530 new health centres and approximately 184 district council hospitals.

Medicine availability in health facilities had increased from 58 per cent in 2021 to nearly 90 per cent, while intensive care unit beds had increased fivefold, he added.

The minister credited President Samia Suluhu Hassan with providing leadership behind the investments and the introduction of universal health insurance.

“The President promised Tanzanians a smile, not the smile on posters, but a real smile on the face of a mother when she is told that her child will recover without being asked whether she has money,” he said.

Mr Mchengerwa said families had been forced to sell farms, chickens, goats, cattle and even roofing materials to pay for treatment, leaving them poorer after hospital visits.

“People received treatment, but they left hospitals poorer than when they entered. We treated the disease and gave them poverty,” he said.

He said universal health insurance was intended to break this cycle by protecting households from medical expenses that could undermine their livelihoods.

“Health is not a gift. Health is a right,” he said, adding that access to treatment should be available to children in poor neighbourhoods and affluent areas, as well as fishermen in Kilwa and businesspeople in Kariakoo.

Mr Mchengerwa linked the initiative to the late founding President Julius Nyerere's identification of ignorance, disease and poverty as major obstacles to national development.

He said medical expenses could deepen poverty, making insurance an important measure in protecting vulnerable households.

“Today we are breaking that cycle. We are saying that disease will no longer be a doorway to poverty,” he said.

Comparing the scheme to a community well, Mr Mchengerwa said people contributed towards a shared resource and accessed it when they needed it.

He said insurance operated on the same principle, with contributions made when people were healthy helping to finance treatment when they became ill.