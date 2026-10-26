Medikea raises $1.2 million to expand Tanzania clinic network

Dar es Salaam. Healthcare company Medikea has raised $1.2 million (about Sh3.1 billion) in pre-seed funding to expand its clinic network and improve access to primary and specialist care in Tanzania.

The company has also opened two new clinics in Arusha and Morogoro, bringing its total to four. It plans to establish six more over the next 12 months.

The funding was secured through successive rounds, with investors including Baobab Network, Catalyst Fund, develoPPP Ventures, Madica, Hustle Fund, O’Shaughnessy Ventures, Impacc, Boehringer Ingelheim Foundation, Madiro and an angel investor.

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In a statement, Medikea co-founder and chief executive officer Dr Elvis Silayo said the capital would support the company's expansion, technology development and introduction of additional specialist services, with the aim of making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

The expansion comes as patients continue to face the challenge of visiting multiple facilities for consultations, laboratory tests, specialist treatment and medicines, increasing both the cost and time required to receive care.

Dr Silayo said private healthcare remained unaffordable for some Tanzanians who pay for treatment out of pocket, while busy public facilities face considerable demand. These challenges can lead patients to delay treatment, miss appointments or resort to self-medication.

Medikea aims to address these gaps by bringing several services under one system, combining physical clinics with round-the-clock online consultations, diagnostic laboratories and pharmacies.

Unlike digital health platforms that connect patients to independent providers, the company operates its own facilities and employs salaried medical professionals, allowing it to oversee different stages of treatment.

“We chose this approach deliberately. If you layer technology on top of a broken system, you are digitising inefficiency. You inherit someone else’s costs and quality problems, and you can’t scale past them,” Dr Silayo said.

He said the company had developed its own systems to improve the patient experience, keep treatment affordable and maintain a sustainable business model.

Its services include general outpatient care and specialist treatment in paediatrics, women's health, dermatology, fertility and chronic diseases.

Under the model, patients can consult a doctor online, visit a clinic for a physical examination, collect prescribed medicines from a Medikea pharmacy and receive follow-up care remotely. Their medical records inform each stage of treatment.

The company also refers patients to partner hospitals for admission, surgery and other advanced procedures.

Dr Silayo said face-to-face consultations could help build the trust needed for patients to embrace online healthcare services.

“Most digital health companies try to win patients online first, and it is a hard sell, because trust in this market is built face to face. The clinic is what makes telemedicine work,” he said.

Catalyst Fund, one of the investors, said Medikea's model could improve access to affordable outpatient services while strengthening healthcare delivery in communities exposed to climate-related health risks.

“By combining clinics, diagnostics, pharmacy and virtual care, Elvis and the team are building a scalable model better equipped to serve communities facing growing climate-related health risks,” the fund's partner, Maxime Bayen, said.

Medikea serves patients who pay directly for treatment as well as those covered by health insurance. Its partners include the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Jubilee Insurance, Assemble Insurance and GA Insurance.