New programme seeks to transform chronic care

Dar es Salaam. Jubilee Health Insurance Tanzania has partnered with Medikea Clinic for a prigramme that seek to transform healthcare service delivery accross the country.

The Chronic Condition Management Programme, branded as Smart Health Journey, alongside a new Telemedicine service, seeks to enhance health outcomes through a technology-driven approach.

By integrating the services with its existing drug delivery system, the insurer aims to make healthcare more accessible and efficient.

Representing the Jubilee Health Insurance Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer Shaban Salehe said the initiatives mark a major step towards improving the lives of Tanzanians.

“This effort aims to make quality healthcare more accessible, efficient, and inclusive for all,” said Mr Salehe.

He explained that the pilot phase, which runs from October 2025 to January 2026, will focus on two of the most common chronic conditions in Tanzania—hypertension and diabetes.

Through the programme, members will receive personalised health coaching, continuous health monitoring, and teleconsultations with healthcare professionals.

According to him, the services will initially be available through the Medikea Clinic & Telemedicine App and later be fully integrated into the Maisha Fiti App after the pilot phase.

Head of Wellness and Corporate Relations at Medikea Health, Dr Lilian Valerian, described the programme as a healthcare revolution.

“We are shifting from a system that waits for illness to one that walks with people through every step of their health journey,” she said.

“Our vision is simple but powerful—to make healthcare accessible, continuous, and compassionate," she said.

Dr Valerian said the Smart Health Journey and Telemedicine platform, developed in collaboration with Jubilee Health Insurance, aim to eliminate barriers of distance and time by providing instant access to qualified doctors and specialists, regardless of location.

“Telemedicine is how we democratise healthcare, reaching people who were once out of reach," she said.

She noted that the platform supports continuous care for chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. It was designed in collaboration with patients, clinicians, and care teams to address real-life challenges such as treatment adherence, emotional support, and quality of life.

Looking ahead, she said the Smart Health Journey aims to enrol over one million subscribers in its chronic disease management programme by 2030. The initiative combines data, digital infrastructure, and human connection to create a healthcare system.

Tanzania Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (TANCDA) health and fitness expert Dr Waziri Ndonde commended the partnership for the programme.

He noted that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer remain leading causes of premature death in Tanzania.

“This initiative strengthens our primary health care and digital health strategies by promoting integrated, person-centred care for all Tanzanians,” he said.

“We must stop seeing people only as patients. They are fathers, mothers, professionals, and leaders who need strong health to fulfil their purpose,” he said.