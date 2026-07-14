Mine workers at Chinese-owned gold mine in Tanzania accuse investor of rights violations

Kahama. Workers at Tianpin Investment Management Ltd, a Chinese-owned gold mining company operating in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region, have asked the government to intervene over alleged labour rights violations and unsafe working conditions.

The complaints were raised before the Kahama District Security Committee during an inspection visit to the mine after a video circulated showing some workers allegedly collecting human waste in buckets and dumping it in an open area.

The workers claimed they were working without employment contracts, personal protective equipment (PPE), adequate rest periods and in unsafe conditions, while fearing dismissal if they raised concerns.

Some also accused Chinese supervisors of harassment, alleging that workers were threatened with job losses and delayed salaries whenever they complained.

One of the workers, Amos Daudi, said many employees had worked at the mine without contracts, leaving them afraid to speak out over their grievances.

“Many workers here do not have employment contracts. They are afraid to speak because they fear losing their jobs. Contracts were only given to a few people who appeared outspoken. They were not given time to read them and were only asked to sign. We do not even have copies,” he said.

Mr Daudi also raised concerns over water management at the mine, alleging that wastewater from mining activities and toilets was being directed towards nearby residential areas.

He claimed workers were forced to dig trenches connecting water from underground mining activities with sewage from toilets, with the flow ending near residents’ homes.

“This water reaches areas where people live. The same water is used to prepare food, wash clothes, bathe and, sometimes when workers are thirsty underground, they drink it because drinking water is far away,” he said.

He also alleged that some workers were forced to collect human waste using buckets and dump it near water channels used by residents for domestic activities and livestock.

On accommodation, Mr Daudi said workers previously shared rooms in groups of four, but the situation had worsened, with some rooms now housing up to 12 people.

He claimed workers slept on sacks filled with grass instead of proper mattresses and that the rooms were infested with bedbugs.

Another worker, Tumaini Shoo, accused a Chinese supervisor of assaulting her without explanation.

“One day he wanted to beat my colleague without any reason, and another day he beat me. They do not care whether someone is a woman or not. They take the law into their own hands,” she alleged.

A worker, Mazengo Festo, complained about a lack of rest periods, saying employees were required to collect firewood after meals before returning to work.

“If you start working on the first day of the month, you work until the 30th. After lunch, you must collect firewood for cooking. If you refuse, Sh10,000 is deducted or you risk losing your job. I earn only Sh14,000 a day,” he said.

He also alleged that workers injured at work were allowed to rest but received no compensation.

A laboratory technician at the company, Ngolo Mgema, raised concerns over workers’ exposure to chemicals, including cyanide, saying some employees handled contaminated water without protective equipment.

“There are chemicals used during processing, including cyanide, which is dangerous to health. Some workers are forced to work without protective equipment,” he said.

He claimed some workers were forced to share protective equipment with Chinese employees.

The mine manager, Geofrey Msumali, admitted that there were challenges, particularly regarding safety equipment, employment contracts and workers’ welfare.

“What they have said is true. I think this investor does not understand the role of a manager. At the moment, I have been isolated and my concerns are not being addressed,” he said.

Mr Msumali said protective equipment was available but admitted safety conditions at the mine needed improvement.

“Protective equipment exists, but workers wear it themselves. Looking at the safety situation here, it is not good. When you advise them, they say they have been in Tanzania for a long time and understand the laws,” he said.

Kahama Resident Mines Officer, Mr Chone Malembo, said mining regulations require every mine to have a legally appointed manager responsible for safety, health and environmental compliance.

“Although this mine has a manager appointed according to the law, it appears he is facing the same challenges raised by workers because he has not been given authority to perform his duties,” he said.

However, the mine’s senior supervisor, Chen Fqping, dismissed the allegations, saying protective equipment was available and more protective clothing had been ordered from China.

“There are no such challenges. Protective equipment is available in the store. We have ordered more clothing and it will arrive within 14 days,” he said.

On environmental concerns, Mr Fqping did not provide details, saying his responsibilities were limited to managing the food store and garage.

Kahama District Commissioner Frank Nkinda ordered an immediate investigation and inspection to establish the facts and ensure compliance with labour and mining regulations.

He said the government welcomes investors but they must operate within Tanzania’s laws and regulations.

“We invite investors, but they must follow the laws, procedures and guidelines of this country. They should not become a burden to Tanzanians who work hard in their companies,” he said.

Mr Nkinda directed officials to inspect whether workers had proper safety boots and other protective equipment.

“If safety boots are not available for these workers, I direct that they should not continue working in hazardous areas until they are provided with the required equipment,” he said.

He also instructed environmental officials to visit the mine and conduct a thorough assessment.