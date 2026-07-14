Barker lands Makgalwa as Simba win transfer battle

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania football giants Simba have completed the signing of South African winger Keletso Makgalwa after winning a fierce transfer battle against arch rivals Young Africans (Yanga).

The move marks another statement of intent from the Msimbazi Street club as they continue strengthening their squad ahead of the 2026/2027 season, with the aim of reclaiming the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title and making a stronger impression in continental competitions.

Makgalwa, 29, joins Simba from South African Premiership side Sekhukhune United after an impressive spell in which he scored six goals and provided 20 assists in 66 appearances across all competitions.

The winger had also attracted serious interest from Yanga, whose South African coach Manqoba Mngqithi was keen on reuniting with the player they previously worked with during their time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mngqithi reportedly viewed Makgalwa as an ideal addition to bolster Yanga's attacking options with his pace, creativity and ability to unlock stubborn defences. However, Simba's sporting project and ambitions convinced the player to move to Msimbazi instead.

The transfer also reunites Makgalwa with another South African tactician, Steve Barker, who is expected to play a key role in integrating the winger into Simba's tactical setup.

Makgalwa is capable of playing on either wing as well as in an attacking midfield role, giving Barker valuable flexibility as Simba prepare for a demanding domestic and continental campaign.

Born on January 3, 1997, in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria, Makgalwa developed through the renowned Mamelodi Sundowns Youth Academy before earning promotion to the club's senior team in 2017.

Although competition for places limited his opportunities at Sundowns, he gained valuable experience during loan spells with Maritzburg United, Swallows FC and All Stars, where he continued to develop his attacking qualities.

He later secured a permanent move to Upington City, producing eye-catching performances that earned him a return to the South African top flight with Sekhukhune United.

During his time at Sekhukhune, Makgalwa established himself as one of the league's most creative attacking players, combining blistering pace with excellent dribbling ability and vision to create scoring opportunities for teammates.

At international level, he represented South Africa's Under-20 national team and featured at the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, further enhancing his reputation as one of the country's promising talents.

For Simba, the signing is expected to add quality and depth to an already competitive squad. The club believes Makgalwa's experience in the Premier Soccer League and versatility in attack will strengthen their quest for domestic honours while boosting their chances in the CAF interclub competitions.