MIXX by Yas launches Wakala App to transform agent operations in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. A new chapter in Tanzania’s digital financial services sector has begun, as Mixx by Yas unveiled its innovative Wakala App, an industry-first platform designed to simplify and strengthen agent operations across the country.

The launch, held on March 27 at Mlimani City, took place during the company’s Partners Gala, an event that brought together key agents to celebrate milestones achieved over the past year while setting the tone for the future.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer Angelica Pesha praised agents for their vital contribution to the company’s growth. She described them as the backbone of Mixx’s nationwide customer reach, highlighting their role in delivering reliable and customer-focused services.

She noted that the company’s progress is grounded in trust, transparency, and quality service—values that have earned Mixx certification from the GSMA Mobile Money programme, confirming adherence to international standards in security and data protection.

At the heart of the event was the Wakala App, a digital solution designed to give agents more control over their daily operations. The app allows users to manage transactions efficiently, track performance, and streamline business processes—all from a single platform.

“The Wakala App is a first-in-market solution that empowers agents to run their businesses more efficiently and with greater confidence,” Pesha said. “It reflects our vision of building a scalable, digitally enabled ecosystem.”

In addition to the app, Mixx introduced “Bustisha Wakala,” a new loan facility tailored for super agents. The initiative aims to provide working capital, enabling agents to expand their operations and contribute more significantly to the national economy.

The twin initiatives signal Mixx’s continued push toward innovation and financial inclusion. By equipping agents with modern tools and access to capital, the company is positioning itself as a key driver in Tanzania’s evolving digital economy.

“Our journey this year is one of growth, innovation, and shared success,” Pesha concluded. “We are moving forward with stronger tools, greater capacity, and a bigger vision.”