Mixx scoops three awards at TEHAMA Awards 2026

Dar es Salaam. Digital financial services provider Mixx has scooped three awards at the TEHAMA Awards 2026, including first place in the Mobile Financial Services Innovation category, in recognition of its use of technology to expand access to financial services.

Mixx Chief Executive Officer Angelica Pesha also won the Female ICT Leadership Award, while the company secured second place in the Digital Business Innovation category.

The awards were presented on August 9, 2026, at Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam during a ceremony that brought together stakeholders from Tanzania’s ICT and digital services sectors.

The Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki, was the guest of honour.

Mixx's first-place finish in the Mobile Financial Services Innovation category recognised the company’s use of technology to simplify financial services and make them accessible to more Tanzanians.

Beyond sending and receiving money, the platform enables customers to save, access credit and explore investment opportunities through their mobile phones.

The services are used by different groups, including small to large business owners, institutions and farmers, giving them more convenient ways to manage their money and carry out day-to-day financial transactions.

Mixx also secured second place in the Digital Business Innovation category, which recognises the use of digital technology and innovation to improve business operations and customer services.

Ms Pesha's Female ICT Leadership Award recognised her contribution to leadership, innovation and the development of Tanzania’s ICT and digital financial services sector.

Speaking after receiving the awards, Ms Pesha said the recognition would encourage Mixx to continue investing in technology-driven services that widen access to financial opportunities.

“This recognition is a great honour for us and reflects our commitment to developing services that respond to the needs of our customers,” she said.

“We want technology to continue making everyday life and business easier for Tanzanians, whether through payments, savings, access to credit or investment opportunities.”

Ms Pesha said Mixx would continue using technology to bring financial services closer to Tanzanians and develop solutions that enable customers to manage their finances more conveniently and participate more fully in the digital economy.