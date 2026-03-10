Mkenda urges new TCU board to improve university standards

Dar es Salaam. The government has tasked the new board of the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) with strengthening oversight of higher education institutions to safeguard academic standards and improve the quality of graduates.

The directive was issued by the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, during the inauguration of the Commission’s board for the 2026–2029 term in Dar es Salaam on March 6, 2026.

Prof Mkenda said the Commission has a central role in ensuring universities maintain standards at a time when concerns about graduate quality remain part of public debate. He said improving the credibility of university education is a key part of wider reforms, including the ongoing curriculum review and the implementation of the Education and Training Policy 2014 (Edition 2023).

“The Commission carries a major responsibility of protecting the quality of higher education and maintaining public trust in our universities,” said Prof Mkenda. “If quality supervision is weak, the consequences can affect the economy and public safety.”

He cited professional training, including medicine, as an example of why strict standards must be maintained. “If we lower standards simply to produce more doctors, the result could be serious mistakes in hospitals,” he said.

“Training professionals requires qualified lecturers, laboratories, equipment and strong ethics.”

Prof Mkenda said improving university quality must be linked to reforms across the entire education system. “University graduates become teachers and professionals in other sectors, but their journey starts at early education. Quality must be built at every level,” he said.

The government has expanded higher education infrastructure in recent years, with new campuses planned or under development in several regions, including those linked to the University of Dar es Salaam, the University of Dodoma and Mzumbe University.

Prof Mkenda said the expansion should reflect labour market needs, with universities encouraged to introduce more technical and vocational programmes alongside academic degrees.

“We must maintain academic standards while also strengthening technical training so that graduates have skills required in the economy,” he said.

TCU board chairperson Prof Makenya Maboko said the Commission will prioritise stronger internal quality assurance systems across universities.

“Our responsibility is strategic. We must ensure university education remains credible, competitive and aligned with labour market needs,” he said. TCU executive secretary Prof Charles Kihampa said the regulator will also strengthen engagement with institutions and investors seeking to establish new universities.

“The Commission must regulate but also guide investors so that new institutions meet required standards while expanding opportunities for students,” he said.

Prof Mkenda said expansion of higher education must not come at the expense of quality, urging the Commission to enforce regulations while supporting institutions.