More pain for motorists as fuel prices hit new record

Dar es Salaam. Motorists in Tanzania with effect from May 4 , start paying more as fuel prices across the country hit a new record high according to the latest price list released by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA).

The prices have crossed the Sh3, 000 mark across all three products (petrol, diesel, and Kerosene) in Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara.

According to the statement issued by Ewura late Tuesday May 3, fuel prices in Dar es Salaam starting May 4, petrol Sh3,148, diesel - Sh3,258 per and kerosene Sh3,112 per litre.

"At the Tanga port, the price of petrol will cost Sh 3, 161, diesel Sh3, 264, with kerosine remaining unchanged. A litre pf petrol at the Mtwara port will cost Sh3, 177 whereas a litre of diesel will go for Sh3, 309,” the statement reads in part.

However, Ewura noted that price hike of kerosene in Dar es Salaam is due to to the increase in the price of fuel in the world market.

This is the first time in some regions like Dar es Salaam that fuel price hits Sh3000 per litre, ,with Ewura explaining that " about 93 percent of the latest price changes were attributable to rising world oil market prices and about 4 percent to premiums”.

“Furthermore, prices in the country are comparable to prices applicable to neighbouring countries,” it added.

The most expensive selling point remains Kyerwa district in Kagera region on the border with Rwanda and Uganda where petrol now costs Sh3,385 , diesel sh3,495 and kerosene Sh3,350 per litre.

