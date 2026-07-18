Tanzanian investor Rostam Azizi meets Uganda's President Museveni

Entebbe. President Yoweri Museveni on Friday, July 17, 2026 held talks with Tanzanian businessman Rostam Azizi, the incoming majority shareholder of Nation Media Group (NMG), in the clearest indication yet that Uganda's highest political leadership is directly engaged in efforts to resolve the closure of the Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda.

Museveni announced the meeting in a post on X, writing: "Today at State House, Entebbe, I met Mr Rostam Azizi, Chairman of the Taifa Group of Companies."

Photographs released by the Presidency showed Azizi accompanied by Georgia Mutagaywa, Chief of Staff at Taarifa Limited, the company through which he is acquiring a controlling stake in Nation Media Group. A senior company representative also attended the meeting.

The meeting comes just weeks after security agencies shut down Nation Media Group Uganda's operations, halting the printing of the Daily Monitor newspaper and taking NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM and Dembe FM off air.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba held separate discussions with Azizi, his son Saam Azizi, and other company executives at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe, as the government sought assurances regarding the future editorial direction of the media house.