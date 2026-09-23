Muslim cleric cautions on El Niño rains

Dar es Salaam. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Tanzania has urged the public to remain vigilant, follow expert advice and pray as the country prepares for possible impacts of El Niño rains.

The call was made yesterday by the community’s Amir and Chief, Sheikh Khawaja Muzaffar Ahmad, during a media briefing ahead of the 55th Jalsa Salana, which will be held from September 25 to 27 at Ahmadiyya Kitonga in Msongola Ward, Ilala Municipality.

Sheikh Ahmad said people should take precautionary measures and pay attention to official warnings while also praying for protection from the effects of the anticipated rains.

“It is very important to follow whatever instructions our government issues. We should also remain cautious and remember to pray because of the concern that exists,” he said.

He also called for greater cooperation among communities, saying people should be ready to support one another if the rains lead to emergencies or disasters. “Citizens should show cooperation and help one another, especially during difficult times and disasters when they occur,” Sheikh Ahmad said.

The three-day Jalsa is expected to attract about 5,500 participants from different parts of Tanzania and abroad, according to organisers.

Guests from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Germany are also expected to attend the gathering, which Sheikh Ahmad said would provide them with an opportunity to experience Tanzania and witness the community’s message of peace.

Ahmadiyya Tanzania Secretary-General Akbar Rashid said the theme sought to encourage people to avoid wrongdoing, develop compassion and strengthen love among members of society.

“Being mindful of God means avoiding evil, developing a compassionate heart and increasing love among ourselves,” he said.

The Jalsa is also expected to bring together government officials, politicians, religious leaders and other community representatives, with the Prime Minister invited as the guest of honour.