Nedbank completes acquisition of 66 percent stake in NCBA

Nairobi. South Africa’s Nedbank Group has completed the acquisition of a 66 percent controlling stake in NCBA Group, making the Kenyan-based lender its subsidiary and expanding its presence in East Africa.

NCBA announced the completion on Monday, October 19, 2026, following the receipt of the required regulatory approvals.

The transaction gives Nedbank a controlling interest in NCBA, which operates in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ivory Coast and Ghana. NCBA will remain listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), with the public retaining the remaining 34 percent stake, according to the announcement.

Nedbank, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Namibia Securities Exchange, said the investment would strengthen its presence in East Africa and support its broader African growth strategy.

The two banking groups expect the partnership to create opportunities to support trade, business expansion and investment across the continent.

NCBA Group managing director and chief executive John Gachora said the investment would strengthen the bank’s ability to pursue opportunities across East Africa and expand its range of products.

He said NCBA would retain its brand, local leadership, Nairobi headquarters and existing customer-facing operations.

The bank also said its branches, digital channels, products and services would continue operating as usual following the transaction.

Nedbank Group chief executive Jason Quinn said the acquisition established a significant presence for the South African lender in East Africa and connected its operations in Southern and East Africa.

NCBA said shareholders tendered 1.32 billion shares, equivalent to 79.90 percent of its issued shares, during the offer period, which closed on July 10, 2026. The applications were scaled back on a pro-rata basis to align Nedbank’s final holding with its targeted 66 percent stake.

Under the announced arrangements, NCBA shares are scheduled to be suspended from trading from around the close of business on October 21 until the close of business on November 2, 2026, to allow reconciliation of the share register.