New book by 18-yr-old sparks discussion on youth struggles

Dar es Salaam. A new book by an 18-year-old Tanzanian writer is sparking conversation about the often-silent struggles young people face at home and how family environments shape their emotional lives.

Broken Mirrors, written by Ethan Bakanga and launched on December 13, explores the impact of family dysfunction, unresolved conflict and emotional neglect on children’s mental health and development.

The book reflects realities familiar to many Tanzanian households, where cultural norms and respect for elders often discourage children from questioning difficult family situations.

Through its characters, the book examines how experiences at home influence self-worth, relationships and the ability to cope with challenges later in life.

Ethan says the stories are meant to help young people articulate emotions they may struggle to express, while also encouraging parents to reflect on their role in shaping their children’s wellbeing.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ethan said his inspiration came from reading novels and watching their film adaptations, paying close attention to how characters deal with inner pain, trauma and personal growth.

“Storytelling allows young people to see themselves and understand that what they feel is valid,” he said.

He explained that the title Broken Mirrors is symbolic. “Broken” represents dysfunctional family settings, while “mirrors” call for self-reflection, encouraging readers to look inward and understand the roots of their struggles.

“Once young people understand themselves and their family dynamics, they can begin breaking cycles of pain,” he said.

The book’s journey from idea to publication took nearly ten months and involved writing, editing, design and close collaboration with publishers.

Ethan says the process taught him discipline and resilience, lessons he hopes will inspire other young people to pursue their passions.

“If you love something, commit to it. Don’t let others define your path,” he said.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office [Employment, Labour and Youth Development], Ms Rahma Riadh Kisuo, said the book addresses a critical but often overlooked issue.

“This book speaks directly to the mental health challenges young people face at home. It does more than tell a story; it offers guidance on how families can respond,” she said.

She called on institutions that work with youth to support young writers.

Ethan’s mother, Ms Prudence Masako, Country Director at CARE Tanzania, said the writing process brought the family closer together.

“It takes persistence to keep going despite exhaustion and doubt. But sharing a story like this matters,” she said.

Tanzanian author and poet Ms Nahida Ismail, who reviewed the manuscript, said Ethan’s growth as a writer reflects a broader shift in the country’s reading culture.

“For years we were told Tanzanians do not read. Young writers are proving that wrong,” she said.