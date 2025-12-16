Truck drivers allege bribery behind Tunduma border jams

Tunduma. As the government intensifies efforts to ease congestion caused by trucks crossing the Tunduma border into Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), drivers have accused vehicle clearing agents of being the main source of delays, alleging that they prioritise bribery over efficient border facilitation.

The allegations were raised during a meeting with Songwe Regional Commissioner Jabir Omary Makame, which brought together drivers’ associations, individual drivers, and government institutions at the conference hall of the Tunduma One-Stop Border Post.

The meeting sought to find solutions to the persistent queues of trucks at the border.

Speaking at the meeting, truck driver Shaibu Mohamed said that despite the government’s efforts to resolve congestion, progress remained minimal because clearing agents were at the heart of the problem, pursuing personal gain rather than efficiency.

He alleged that the agents collude with owners of truck parking yards, earning Sh2,000 per truck per day while truck owners pay Sh5,000 per day for parking.

“Agents deliberately delay documentation so that the longer a truck remains in the yard, the more they earn, Sh2,000 out of every Sh5,000 paid for each parked truck,” said Mr Mohamed.

The Secretary of the Tanzania Drivers’ Association, Mr Nelson Mpinzile, said clearing agents operate without following established guidelines and exploit truckers for financial gain.

He claimed that drivers who fail to pay between Sh10,000 and Sh20,000 are denied clearance, forcing them to remain at the Tunduma border for 10 to 15 days.

“Regional Commissioner, I can provide you with the names of clearing companies that behave like untouchables and cause congestion. Without controlling how these companies operate, even if a six- or eight-lane road is built, the congestion problem will persist,” said Mr Mpinzile.

Another driver, Mr Hassan Yusuph, said that in addition to clearing agents, congestion is worsened by delays in processing documentation for cargo trucks from Dar es Salaam.

He explained that the problem mainly affects cargo trucks, noting that tanker trucks are less affected when documentation is processed on time, adding that systems need to be integrated and able to communicate effectively.

The drivers also accused police of using force to compel them to park trucks at the Chimbuya parking yard, calling for urgent investigations into its legality, arguing that it is privately owned rather than a government facility.

Participants attend a meeting on truck congestion at the Tunduma border during a joint session with Songwe Regional Commissioner Jabir Omary Makame. The meeting took place on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. PHOTO | DENIS SINKONDE

Responding to the bribery allegations, Secretary of the Tunduma Border Post Clearing Agents, Mr Masoud Mandimbo, denied any involvement in bribery or collusion with parking yard owners, insisting that clearing agents operate in line with government regulations.

“We work closely with the Police Force to facilitate truck crossings. Clearing agents are not responsible for the congestion complained of by truck drivers,” he said, adding.

“Our main role is to find clients and represent our principals based in Dar es Salaam. We are also involved in processing documents for trucks coming from Zambia and the DRC to Dar es Salaam.”

Songwe Regional Commissioner Makame warned officials at the border against engaging in corrupt practices, urging them to deliver services with integrity and in accordance with required standards.

“He also urged truck driver leaders to carry out their duties diligently, avoid fuelling conflict, and support drivers in overcoming challenges to promote unity and solidarity,” said Mr Makame.

The regional commissioner further urged leaders to relay feedback to drivers who were unable to attend the meeting, encouraging them to continue working in compliance with the law and in a fair manner.

“Despite the congestion challenges outlined by drivers, the government has already begun seeking emergency funding to resolve the problem within four months at the Tunduma border,” he said, adding.

“This includes the construction of a four-lane road towards the Zambian side, as directed by the Minister for Works to the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) during a recent visit.”

On December 12, 2025, during a visit to the Tunduma border, Minister for Works, Abdallah Ulega, instructed TANROADS to assess the Tunduma road for expansion.

Mr Ulega directed that funds be mobilised urgently, an assessment conducted and the road be expanded to allow three lanes to be constructed.

He also said the ministry plans to build an additional weighbridge at Iboya to ensure all trucks travelling from Tunduma to Mbeya are weighed there, a move expected to ease congestion.