How SportPesa’s RUSHA PATA & TATU PESA are turning simple dialing into instant cash wins
A new gaming wave is sweeping across Tanzania and it’s not happening in apps or flashy online casinos. It’s happening on every phone, in every region, powered by a simple code that is transforming how millions play, win, and connect.
SportPesa Tanzania has unlocked a breakthrough that no other gaming brand has matched: fast, data-free, accessible gaming through USSD. With SportPesa RUSHA PATA and TATU PESA, Tanzanians can now win instantly with as little as TSh 100, without internet, without downloads, and without barriers. Just dial *150*87#option 7, and the entire gaming experience opens up, quick, fair, local, and built for every phone in the country. This is not just a new feature. It is a national shift in how Tanzania plays and wins.
Dial, Play, Win- How SportPesa is reinventing gaming for every Tanzanian
Tanzania’s gaming landscape is changing, fast. While other countries rely on heavy apps and stable internet, SportPesa has built a smarter, more inclusive system that works on every device kabambe or smartphone across every corner of the nation. At the center of this revolution are two games capturing national attention RUSHA PATA Free to access, only TSh 100 to play. A brand-new instant gamethat works on every phone, requires mobile gamingplaying without internet, and delivers instant outcomes. Just dial, choose option 7, and play.
TATU PESA- Tanzania’s new instant-win favorite
Highlighted by Mwananchi and The Citizen,SportPesa TATU PESA allows players to win instantly with only TSh 100, offering one of the most accessible gaming experiences in East Africa. Together, these games are creating a wave of excitement and transforming USSD from a simple menu into a nationwide entertainment platform.
Why USSD is winning Tanzania’s heart
1. No data required, zero bundles
Students, shopkeepers, farmers, boda riders and anyone can play instantly.