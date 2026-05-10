New factories urged to hire Tanzanians to spur growth

Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Pwani. The Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, has urged owners of newly established factories to prioritise employing Tanzanians in order to boost the economy and increase national revenue.

Speaking on May 9, 2026, during the official opening of Kura Food’s new instant noodles manufacturing plant in Pwani Region, Ms Kapinga said the government continues to improve the business environment through policies, infrastructure development and efficient systems to attract investors and traders while enhancing the global competitiveness of Tanzanian products.

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She added that the ministry has reviewed laws and regulations to ensure they focus on facilitating business operations and removing obstacles, rather than merely imposing controls.

The aim, she noted, is to strengthen collaboration with stakeholders along the value chain, promote the use of modern technologies that enhance productivity, increase output and improve efficiency in the country’s business sector.

Meanwhile, Kura Food chairperson Mr Wu Yeping commended the government for creating a friendly investment climate that makes it easier for investors to operate.

Pwani Regional Commissioner Mr Abubakar Kunenge said preparations are underway to upgrade road infrastructure and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) starting next year, a move expected to further unlock business opportunities in the region.

On his part, Kisarawe Member of Parliament Mr Selemani Jafo thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for what he described as strong policies that have attracted investors.

He said the policies have significantly contributed to addressing unemployment challenges in the constituency through the establishment of new factories.


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