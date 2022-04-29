NGOs outline hindrances to digital world participation

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) yesterday outlined the challenge of internet coverage, absence of penalties in the Cybercrime Act and online harassment were hindrances to their participation in the digital world.

Other challenges are the lack of enough education and inadequate information from respective authorities.

The challenges were disclosed yesterday during a meeting organised by the Media Convergence, which was aimed at introducing the Digital NGO project.

The objective of the Digital NGO project is to influence digital adaptation through a holistic approach so as to advocate conversations and action for absolute digitalisation by adjoining digitally enabled technologies to the NGO community in Tanzania.

Speaking during the event, Ms Edina Peter from the The Tanzania Youth Alliance (Tayoa) said internet speed was a challenge in realising the digital world.

“We need speedy internet to reach the tech world and include education of technological changes. People should also understand the importance of cyber change as well as provision of support from the government,” she said.

According to her, the positive way of social media use should also be promoted.

Ms Vera Asenga from the Women in Law and Development in Africa (WILDAF) Tanzania online services said that can lead to psychological trauma and even lead to suicide.

She called on the government to develop effective systems that will enable citizens to report such cases and events in order to keep pace with online changes.

“Through the Cybercrime Act, the government should expose stigma and harassment perpetrated by people on the social media and take stern action against them,” she said.

However, Ms Silvia Mkomwa from the Global Peace Foundation Tanzania said timely delivery of information to NGOs will help technological changes.

“We should be given adequate mobility education from one place to another so that we are not left behind,” she said.

The Information Communication Technology (ICT) director from the ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Mulembwa Munaku, said the government would make effective strategies to overcome identified challenges in order to collectively achieve the online changes.

“We need to work together in education provision and motivate the public so that together we have the opportunity to go with the programme,” he said.

He advised internet users in the country to use internet effectively with a positive focus to earn opportunities that will help them earn money and grow economically.