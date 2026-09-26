NHIF clears Aga Khan to provide Cancer treatment to members

Dar es Salaam. The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has signed an agreement with Aga Khan Hospital Dar es Salaam to provide cancer treatment services to its members, expanding access to specialised care.

The agreement was signed at Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam by NHIF Director General Dr Irene C. Isaka on behalf of the fund and Aga Khan East Africa Chief Executive Officer Dr Zeenat Sulaiman, who signed on behalf of the Aga Khan institution.





Speaking during the signing ceremony on September 25, 2026 NHIF Director General Dr Isaka said the agreement was part of efforts to improve access to specialised healthcare, particularly services requiring advanced expertise and technology.

“NHIF continues to improve the range and quality of services available to its members while expanding the network of facilities providing those services. The signing of this agreement is an important step towards strengthening access to specialised cancer treatment through the fund’s network of healthcare providers,” said Dr Isaka.

She said the agreement builds on the longstanding cooperation between the two institutions and comes as the Government implements its Universal Health Insurance plan, which seeks to ensure equal and timely access to healthcare.

Under the agreement, NHIF members will have access to outpatient cancer services at Aga Khan hospitals in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, as well as 14 clinics. The services will include radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

NHIF members will also be able to attend cancer clinics at the hospital and receive treatment in accordance with the fund’s procedures, conditions and guidelines.

Aga Khan East Africa Chief Executive Officer Dr Sulaiman said the hospital valued its partnership with NHIF, adding that the agreement would strengthen cooperation between public and private institutions in improving access to specialised healthcare.

“This partnership demonstrates the importance of public and private institutions working together to strengthen healthcare services. We will continue to use our expertise, technology and experience to provide cancer care in line with professional standards,” said Dr Sulaiman.