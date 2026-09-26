Egypt's Salah ruled out of South Sudan qualifier due to artificial surface

Cairo. Mohamed Salah will not travel with Egypt for their second 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan on September 29 after the Egyptian Football Association decided to rest the forward because of the artificial playing surface in Juba.

The EFA said on Saturday that the decision was agreed with Salah before Egypt’s opening qualifier against Angola, which ended in a goalless draw at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

Salah started the match against Angola but was substituted midway through the second half as Egypt were held at home.

“The Egypt national team’s technical staff, led by Hossam Hassan, has decided to rest Mohamed Salah for the match against South Sudan scheduled for September 29 because of the playing surface,” the EFA said on social media.

The federation added that the decision was taken to protect the player, stressing that the arrangement had been made before the Angola match.

The match will be played at Juba Stadium, which has an artificial turf surface. Egypt are scheduled to travel to South Sudan on September 27 ahead of the Group B qualifier.

Salah recently joined Turkish club Trabzonspor after leaving Liverpool. His absence comes after Egypt opened their qualifying campaign with a point against Angola.