No room for laziness or corruption, says Tanzania’s new PM

Dar es Salaam. Newly appointed Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has pledged firm, ethical, and results-oriented leadership, warning that lazy, corrupt, and unethical public servants will face stern disciplinary action under his watch.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025, shortly after being endorsed by lawmakers following his appointment by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Dr Nchemba vowed to restore accountability and integrity in public service.

He succeeds Mr Kassim Majaliwa, who served as Prime Minister for the past decade.

Dr Nchemba said Tanzanians expect a government that delivers, noting that the sixth-phase administration under President Hassan is focused on achieving quick and tangible results.

“Given the huge responsibility before us, both public servants and citizens must be ready,” he told Parliament.

“We must shift to a higher gear, one strong enough to climb hills, face ocean waves, and rise above the clouds until the vehicle reaches its destination safely with all passengers,” added Dr Nchemba.

He warned against complacency among public servants, saying: “Those who are lazy, negligent, corrupt, or speak disrespectfully to Tanzanians should be ready. I will come with a shovel and a rake.”

Dr Nchemba said his administration would ensure the President’s promises and the ruling party’s manifesto are fully implemented in line with the national Vision 2050 agenda.

He stressed that these goals can only be achieved through peace, hard work, and faith in God.

He acknowledged the challenges facing citizens, including unemployment among young people and frustrations in public offices.

“I assure Tanzanians, especially those from humble backgrounds, that they will be treated with respect and dignity in public offices. This country belongs to every Tanzanian, and all citizens will be heard,” he said.

He pledged that government officials would not wait for complaints to be brought to them but would go to the people to address grievances directly.

Dr Nchemba shared personal reflections on poverty, saying he had lived through hardship and understood the struggles of ordinary Tanzanians. “I have not read about poverty in books; I have lived it,” he said.

“In the village, my mother used to tie a piece of cloth around her waist during the day, and at night, I used the same cloth as a blanket. I had to wake up early so she could use it again for her daily chores,” added the former Minister of Finance.

He said those experiences had strengthened his resolve to fight poverty and ensure government policies deliver real change in people’s lives.

Dr Nchemba reiterated his gratitude to President Hassan for her trust in appointing him, saying the responsibility is not personal but a national mandate to serve all Tanzanians.

“I am aware of the weight of this responsibility and the expectations of our people. I will work diligently and faithfully to meet those expectations,” he said.

On Vision 2050, Dr Nchemba said its implementation begins under the current government and builds on the unfinished goals of Vision 2025.

“As in a relay race, the one who begins the run must work harder for the team to win. We have a huge responsibility to begin the new Vision properly while finalising what remains from the previous one,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling President Hassan’s pledges, including connecting the remaining 28,000 hamlets to electricity and creating eight million jobs for young people.