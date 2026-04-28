No Tanzanian harmed in South Africa xenophobic attacks, says government

Dar es Salaam. The government has assured the public that no Tanzanian has been affected by recent xenophobic attacks reported in South Africa, despite rising tensions and widespread circulation of disturbing footage on social media.

Images and videos shared online in recent days—showing groups targeting and chasing foreign nationals—have sparked concern and intense debate.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 27, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said no Tanzanian living in South Africa had been attacked in connection with the unrest.

“The ministry assures the Tanzanian public that video clips being circulated on social media, allegedly showing a Tanzanian citizen being attacked in South Africa, are misleading and deliberately spread by individuals with ill intentions,” the statement said.

It added that the footage being widely shared dates back to 2023 and has been re-edited and falsely linked to the current situation.

According to the ministry, the Tanzanian embassy in South Africa has consulted leaders of Tanzanian communities across all nine provinces, who confirmed that no citizen has been targeted on account of their nationality.

The government also cautioned social media users against spreading unverified information, warning that misinformation could trigger unnecessary panic.

“The Tanzanian embassy continues to work closely with relevant authorities in South Africa to ensure Tanzanians in the country remain protected in accordance with international laws and procedures,” the statement added.