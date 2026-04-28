Tanzania inquiry reiterates people were paid to fuel election-related violence

Dar es Salaam. A member of Tanzania’s commission of inquiry into violence linked to the October 2025 General Election has said some witnesses told investigators they had been promised money to take part in the unrest.

Speaking to editors and journalists in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, former Inspector General of Police Said Mwema said the commission collected testimonies from tens of thousands of people, including individuals who admitted involvement in the violence.

“Among the more than 63,000 people we met face-to-face, as well as those who submitted written statements and messages, some explained how they were recruited to participate in these acts,” said Mr Mwema.

He said that the witnesses included motorcycle taxi riders, food vendors and members of various community groups, some of whom acknowledged taking part in the events in one way or another.

Mr Mwema said the commission had also found evidence suggesting the violence was organised and financed.

“Evidence, including incidents, images and other material presented to us, showed clearly that more than 16 methods were planned and used to ensure these acts succeeded,” he said.

According to him, the violence spread across 202 locations, including areas of Dar es Salaam such as Magomeni, Kimara, Kinyerezi and Ubungo.

“No one on the commission simply imagined these conclusions. We heard directly from witnesses who themselves admitted what happened,” he said.