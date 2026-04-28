Tanzania’s Ibrahim “Class” returns home to hero’s welcome after historic double WBC title win in Thailand

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian professional boxer Ibrahim Mgenda, popularly known as “Class”, has returned home to a hero’s welcome after making history on the international stage by winning two World Boxing Council (WBC) belts in a single bout held in Thailand.

The super featherweight fighter arrived in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, where he was received by large crowds of boxing stakeholders, including fans, fellow athletes, and sports officials. The atmosphere at the airport and later in the city was filled with excitement, chants, and celebrations as supporters gathered to honour his achievement.

Class captured both the WBC International Silver Belt and the WBC International Gold Belt after defeating Thailand’s Kritiphak Duangnut in a fiercely contested bout on April 25, 2026. The fight, staged in Thailand, tested both boxers in terms of endurance, tactical discipline, and resilience, with neither side giving an easy path to victory.

Despite achieving a rare double-title triumph, Class admitted that the victory came through immense struggle against a determined opponent.

“Although I won two titles and made history, it was not an easy fight. My opponent was strong, well prepared, and very aggressive. I had to push myself beyond limits, stay focused, and follow my strategy carefully until the final bell,” said Class.

He added that the achievement represents years of sacrifice, discipline, and intense preparation, noting that competing away from home made the challenge even more demanding. According to him, maintaining focus under pressure was key to securing the historic win.

Boxing officials who attended the reception praised Class for elevating Tanzania’s profile in international boxing. They described his success as a major milestone for the sport in the country, saying it demonstrates that Tanzanian fighters can compete and win at elite global levels.

Fans who gathered to welcome him expressed pride and admiration, calling his achievement inspirational for young athletes. Many celebrated the moment as a turning point for Tanzanian boxing, while others took photos with the champion and his two belts.

Class is expected to take a short break before resuming training. His camp is reportedly considering higher-level international bouts that could place him in line for a world title opportunity in the near future.