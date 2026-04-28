Revealed: Tanzania election-related violence was coordinated using 16 different tactics

Dar es Salaam. A member of Tanzania’s commission of inquiry into violence linked to the 2025 General Election has said evidence gathered by investigators indicates the unrest was coordinated and executed using more than 16 different tactics.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam, former Inspector General of Police Said Mwema said photographs, witness testimonies and other evidence presented before the commission pointed to a planned operation aimed at weakening and dispersing response efforts.

“The evidence, including images and testimonies presented to the commission, clearly showed that more than 16 tactics were used to ensure these acts succeeded,” said Mr Mwema.

He said that incidents of violence were recorded in 202 locations across the country.

“No one on the commission simply imagined that this was done in such a manner. We have witnesses who themselves admitted to what happened,” he said.