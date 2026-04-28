Tanzania eyes strong showing at Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national swimming team will depart on Sunday for Oran, Algeria, ahead of the 2026 Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships scheduled from May 5 to 10.

The 17-member squad blends experienced swimmers with emerging talents, all targeting a competitive showing at one of the continent’s premier aquatic events.

The travelling team includes Bridget Donyo Heep, Crissa Denis Dillip, Filbertha Demello, Ibrahim Emmanuel Igoro, Kaysan Kachra, Michael Joseph, Nicolene Johannes Viljoen, Zack Okumu and Zainab Moosajee. Others are Collins Saliboko, Fidel Marsell Kavishe, Aminaz Kachra, Ethan Makala, Lorita Borega, Abbdas Salim, Luke Okore and Kabeer Rizwan Lakhani.

The squad will be under head coach Ally Msazi, assisted by Radhia Shabani Gereza. Hadija Ahmed Shebe will serve as team manager, supported by assistant manager Carmen Firmina Demello. The delegation will also be accompanied by technical officials as Tanzania looks to make an impact on the continental stage.

National Swimming Association of Tanzania (NSAT) secretary general Inviolata Itatiro said the team is well-prepared and motivated ahead of the trip.

“We have selected a balanced team of experienced swimmers and promising young athletes. Preparations have gone well, and the swimmers are determined to represent the country with pride,” she said.

She added that the early departure is aimed at ensuring proper acclimatisation before the start of the championships.

“Arriving early will allow the team to adjust to the conditions in Algeria and fine-tune their preparations. This will give them the best possible chance to perform at their peak,” she noted.

The swimmers head into the championships boosted by encouraging performances in recent local and regional competitions, with several athletes showing steady improvement and raising hopes of stronger results, including potential podium finishes.

Originally scheduled for Ghana, the championships were relocated to Oran after the West African nation withdrew. Despite the change in venue, Tanzania’s preparations have remained on track, with training programmes continuing as planned.





Organised by the African Swimming Confederation (CANA), the biennial event brings together the continent’s top swimmers, offering a key platform for elite competition and international exposure.

For Tanzania, the focus goes beyond medals, with the event seen as an important benchmark in the country’s long-term swimming development.

“As an association, we are focused on building for the future. Competitions like this help us assess our progress and identify areas for improvement,” Itatiro said.