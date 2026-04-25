Nyalandu calls for support for President Samia, protection of Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Following the submission of the report on the October 29, 2025 election unrest, stakeholders in politics and diplomacy have said the country’s future depends on pursuing reconciliation, restoring public trust and strengthening stability.

While stakeholders expressed these views, the government said its actions during the unrest were aimed at protecting citizens, emphasising that every step taken was intended to restore peace.

Despite differing views on the events, political analysts say that following the findings of the Presidential Commission for Investigating Incidents of Breach of Peace during and after the October 29, 2025 General Election, Tanzanians should now unite and engage in reconciliation.

They said President Hassan has long demonstrated readiness to extend a hand of reconciliation and continue uniting the nation; therefore, it is time for all stakeholders to support her efforts.

These views come days after the commission, chaired by Judge Mohamed Chande Othman, submitted its report to President Hassan.

Among its recommendations, the commission proposed the establishment of a reconciliation body under the President’s authority to prevent similar unrest in future.

Speaking to international media, Presidential Adviser on Diplomatic Affairs, Ambassador Lazaro Nyalandu, said the government is always at the forefront of protecting its citizens and that President Hassan’s statement reflects that commitment.

He said the commission has clarified issues that had troubled the nation, including actions taken by the government.

Ambassador Nyalandu added that the commission provided evidence showing that some protesters carried weapons, including guns and explosives, and received training in camps to carry out the unrest.

“As the commission stated in its report, the incidents of October 29, 2025 were planned, and the government took steps to save lives. It was a difficult day for every Tanzanian,” said Ambassador Nyalandu.

He emphasised that Tanzanians should now support President Hassan in implementing the commitments she made upon receiving the report.

Upon receiving the report, the President pledged that injured individuals requiring continued treatment and assistive devices would receive support at government expense.

She also promised to establish a body to investigate all criminal acts, stressing accountability for those found responsible and further action.

On the legitimacy of the commission, Ambassador Nyalandu said it comprised experienced experts from within and outside Tanzania, and that its process was transparent and inclusive.

“This commission comprised highly experienced individuals who have held senior positions within and outside Tanzania. I wonder what criteria are being used by those questioning its legitimacy. The process was open and involved various stakeholders, including political parties,” he said.

“The important thing is for all Tanzanians to unite sincerely and trust one another so that we continue building our country. Let us engage in dialogue for the broader interests of current and future generations. President Samia has consistently shown genuine intention to ensure unity and equal rights for all, as demonstrated through implementation of the 4R philosophy since assuming office in 2021,” he added.

This view is supported by political analyst Dr Baraka Mfinanga, who said any nation that experiences political turbulence can use that period to build a new social contract rather than remain in blame.

He said reconciliation without institutional reforms remains temporary, but when supported by meaningful improvements, it can bring lasting stability.

Dr Mfinanga said strengthening electoral systems, continuing political dialogue and expanding youth participation are key steps, noting that President Hassan has already initiated these efforts.

On her part, disaster analyst Dr Neema Kasesela said reconciliation is closely linked to public trust in institutions, which is essential for long-term stability.

She said debates on the Constitution, rights and accountability should not be viewed as divisive, but as part of rebuilding national trust, noting that the President has committed to addressing these issues.