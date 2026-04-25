Tanzania’s anti-drug authority gets major operational boost from UN

UNODC Regional Representative for Eastern Africa Ali El-Bereir (left) signs the handover document for equipment donated by the agency to the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA). At right is DCEA Commissioner General Aretas Lyimo. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s growing success in curbing drug trafficking and abuse has earned international recognition, with the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) receiving state-of-the-art laboratory equipment from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to a DCEA statement, UNODC’s Regional Representative for Eastern Africa, Ali El-Bereir, commended the country for its sustained efforts to combat illicit drugs and precursor chemicals.

Mr El-Bereir said the equipment has been provided under the global Port Security and Safety of Navigation Programme (EU PSP), an initiative aimed at strengthening institutional capacity to tackle transnational drug trafficking and related crimes.

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“The new machines are capable of rapidly detecting a wide range of narcotic drugs and controlled substances, even when concealed within sealed packages, thereby significantly improving the efficiency and accuracy of investigations," he said.

“The boost is expected to enhance DCEA’s operational effectiveness and reinforce Tanzania’s position in regional and international anti-narcotics efforts,” reads another part of the statement.

UNODC further pledged continued collaboration with Tanzania, including specialised training programmes designed to build the capacity of DCEA officers and sustain the country’s momentum in the fight against drugs.

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