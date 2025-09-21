Oryx Gas Tanzania, TCRF now take clean cooking initiative to schools in new campaign

Dar es Salaam. Oryx Gas Tanzania, in partnership with the Tanzania Communities Rise Foundation (TCRF), has launched a clean energy cooking system at Yusuf Makamba Secondary School, marking a major step towards eliminating the use of charcoal in institutions with large student populations.

The new system, unveiled on September 19, 2025, will benefit the school’s 1,391 students.

Speaking during the launch, Oryx Gas Head of Marketing and Sales, Mr Shaban Fundi, said the project aligns with government efforts, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, to promote the adoption of clean cooking solutions in institutions with more than 100 people.

“As stakeholders in clean energy, Oryx Gas wanted to lead by example and demonstrate our capacity to implement large-scale clean cooking projects,” he said.

Mr Fundi said that the school previously relied heavily on firewood and charcoal, which not only posed health risks to students, teachers and cooks but also consumed significant time and resources.

He noted that Oryx has already extended the programme to Kiluvya Secondary School, and more institutions are expected to benefit.

TCRF Founder and Director, Ms Sarah Ngoma, said they chose to partner with Oryx Gas because of its strong national presence and leadership in the LPG market.

“Oryx Gas is the most popular and accessible brand, especially in rural areas, where its distinctive red cylinders are widely available,” she said.

She revealed that TCRF has identified over 10 schools for similar interventions, starting with Yusuf Makamba and Kiluvya secondary schools due to their size and dependence on charcoal.

She appealed to more stakeholders to support the expansion of clean cooking systems in schools and institutions across the country.

Yusuf Makamba Secondary School’s headmaster, Mr Kanne Kibangali, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a blessing that would save time in meal preparation.