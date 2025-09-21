Oryx Gas Tanzania, TCRF now take clean cooking initiative to schools in new campaign

The project aligns with government efforts, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, to promote the adoption of clean cooking solutions in institutions with more than 100 people
Dar es Salaam. Oryx Gas Tanzania, in partnership with the Tanzania Communities Rise Foundation (TCRF), has launched a clean energy cooking system at Yusuf Makamba Secondary School, marking a major step towards eliminating the use of charcoal in institutions with large student populations.
The new system, unveiled on September 19, 2025, will benefit the school’s 1,391 students.
Speaking during the launch, Oryx Gas Head of Marketing and Sales, Mr Shaban Fundi, said the project aligns with government efforts, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, to promote the adoption of clean cooking solutions in institutions with more than 100 people.