Samatta: We are ready to take on any team at Afcon

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national football team (Taifa Stars) captain Mbwana Samatta has voiced strong confidence ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, insisting the team is fully prepared to compete despite being drawn into one of the tournament’s most demanding groups.

Taifa Stars have been placed in Group C alongside African heavyweights Nigeria and Tunisia, as well as regional rivals Uganda, a combination that has led many observers to label the group as one of the toughest in the competition. However, Samatta believes the challenge presents an opportunity rather than a burden.

Tanzania will open their Afcon campaign tomorrow against Nigeria at the Fez Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8:30pm East Africa Time. The match is expected to test Taifa Stars immediately against one of the continent’s most decorated sides.

The team will then shift focus to a crucial East African derby against Uganda on December 27 at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, also starting at 8:30pm. Taifa Stars will conclude their group-stage fixtures against Tunisia on December 30 at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, with kick-off set for 7:00pm.

Speaking from the team’s residential training camp in Rabat, Morocco, Samatta acknowledged the quality and pedigree of their opponents but stressed that such challenges are part of competing at Africa’s elite level. “Many football fans say we are in a very tough group, and that is true,” Samatta said.

“But if you want to achieve something meaningful at Afcon, you must be ready to face strong teams. There are no easy matches at this level.” The Taifa Stars captain said preparations in camp have been encouraging, with players showing high levels of commitment, unity and focus as the tournament draws closer.

“Our training sessions in Rabat have been very good. The morale in the camp is high, and every player understands the responsibility that comes with wearing the national team jersey,” he said.

Samatta also praised the technical bench led by head coach Miguel Gamondi, noting that the coaching staff has intensified preparations with a strong emphasis on tactical discipline, physical conditioning and teamwork. “The coaches are giving us the best possible guidance.

Everything we are doing in training is aimed at ensuring we are ready when we step onto the pitch,” he said. “We are following instructions, working hard and pushing ourselves because we want to perform well.”

Beyond tactical readiness, Samatta highlighted the team’s desire to make a lasting impression at the continental showpiece, describing the tournament as a chance for Taifa Stars to write a new chapter in Tanzanian football history. “We are determined to make history,” he added. “We know what this tournament means to the nation, and we want to give our best in every match.”

The captain also called on Tanzanians at home and abroad to rally behind the team, stressing that national support could play a crucial role in boosting players’ confidence on the big stage.