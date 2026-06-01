Over 246,000 students selected for Form Five, technical colleges

Dar es Salaam. A total of 246,197 students have been selected to join Form Five and technical colleges for the 2026 academic year, the government has announced.

The figure marks an increase from 214,141 students placed last year.

The selected students comprise 114,102 girls and 132,095 boys, including 631 students with special needs.

Announcing the placements in Dar es Salaam, on Monday, May 1, 2026, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Prof Riziki Shemdoe, said 172,114 students, equivalent to 69.9 percent of the total, had been selected to join Form Five studies in both boarding and day secondary schools.

Of these, 85,987 girls and 86,127 boys have been allocated places in 856 schools, including 825 boarding schools, 25 day schools, and six schools offering both day and boarding facilities.

The figure represents an increase from last year, when 188,787 students were admitted to Form Five in 812 schools.

Prof Shemdoe said 1,548 high-performing students, comprising 762 girls and 786 boys, had been selected to join eight secondary schools designated for top achievers.

Check the selection here: https://selform.tamisemi.go.tz/content/selection-and-allocation/2026/first-selection/kilimanjaro/same%20dc/index.html

According to the placement list, 163,499 students have been assigned to boarding schools, while 7,067 have been placed in day schools.

Meanwhile, 74,083 students, representing 30.1 percent of those selected, have been admitted to technical and vocational institutions. The group includes 28,115 girls and 45,968 boys.

Among them, 3,144 students have been selected to pursue programmes at four higher technical institutions: Arusha Technical College (ATC), Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), Mbeya University of Science and Technology (MUST), and the Water Management Development Institute (WMDI).

In addition, 2,330 students have been selected for diploma-level health training institutions, while 2,983 have secured places in diploma teacher-training colleges.

Another 65,626 students have been admitted to institutions offering training in other professional fields.

Prof Shemdoe said the first term for Form Five students will begin on July 6, 2026, with reporting scheduled between July 4 and July 31, 2026.

“Students selected for technical colleges will receive admission instructions directly from their respective institutions,” he said.

The minister stressed that placements were made strictly based on academic performance and available spaces, meaning there would be no opportunity for school transfers due to limited capacity.

“Parents wishing to transfer their children to any of the eight schools designated for top-performing students should note that there is no room for transfers because all available places have been filled,” he said.

Prof Shemdoe congratulated teachers, parents, and guardians for their contribution to students’ academic success and urged them to continue supporting learners throughout their education journey.

He also congratulated the selected students and encouraged them to work hard to qualify for higher education and advanced professional training after completing Form Six and technical college programmes.

The minister further called on regional commissioners, district commissioners, and local government directors to accelerate the government’s plan to establish Form Five secondary schools in every division.