Grief as fire guts Barnaba’s HighTable Sound Entertainment Studios

Dar es Salaam. The music industry has been thrown into mourning after a fire yesterday gutted recording and film production studios belonging to HighTable Sound Entertainment, owned by Bongo Fleva artist Barnaba Classic.

The fire broke out in Kijichi, Dar es Salaam, at around 8.30 pm, shortly after Barnaba had returned to the city from Arusha.

According to the artist, he had visited the studios briefly after arriving before heading home.

Minutes later, he received an emergency call informing him that a major fire had broken out at the facility.

“My heart is broken. I have cried deeply. I am weak. Our headquarters has been reduced to ashes,” said the artiste, expressing his distress over the loss.

The damage is considered significant, coming barely two weeks after the studios had undergone costly renovations.

The facility is a key hub for music production and employs several young people under HighTable Sound Entertainment.

Despite the loss, Barnaba thanked God, as well as the Fire and Rescue Force, police, and nearby residents who rushed to the scene to help contain the blaze.

He said this was not the time to assign blame, but rather to confront the setback and rebuild.

Following the incident, Barnaba announced the suspension of all scheduled activities, including a press conference set for today at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The launch of his new film, Siri Yangu ya Kikulacho, literally means, My Betraying Secret, has also been postponed until further notice.