Over 6,000 expected at Dodoma’s women’s day celebrations

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. Preparations are in full swing in the capital as Tanzania joins the world in marking International Women’s Day this Sunday, with the Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC) announcing that regional celebrations will take place in Kongwa District.

RC Rosemary Senyamule said on Friday, March 6, 2026, that this year’s event will be held at Mbande Primary School grounds in Kongwa, bringing together thousands of participants from across the region.

Ms Senyamule told a press conference that a series of activities have been organised ahead of the celebrations to highlight women’s empowerment and community development.

“These celebrations are not only a day of reflection but also an opportunity for women and the wider community to learn, share experiences, and discuss issues that promote women’s participation in social and economic development,” she said.

Several pre-event activities have already been lined up, including radio awareness programmes, tree planting in Kikuyu South Ward, the distribution of energy-efficient cooking stoves to residents of Mlowa Ward in Chamwino District, and a women’s dialogue at Chimwaga Hall at the University of Dodoma (Udom).

Other activities include charitable outreach at needy schools in Kondoa Town Council, a women in education forum in Bahi District, and a gathering of the Christian Women’s Union in Kizota Ward.

Ms Senyamule noted that the celebrations will also feature a three-day exhibition from March 6 to 8, bringing together stakeholders and entrepreneurs from all district councils in Dodoma Region to showcase and sell products and services.

The exhibition will involve 27 government ministries, various institutions, private and public companies, international bodies, and non-governmental organisations.

Visitors will also access legal aid services, educational information, and banking services.

“The theme for the 2026 celebrations is ‘Rights and Equality for Women and Girls: An Inclusive Foundation for Achieving Vision 2050,’” she said.

She said the theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of inclusive development by recognising and protecting the rights of women and girls.