Pact brings fresh hope for Tanzanian students

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam University College of Education and Global Education Link have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening career guidance services and expanding international education opportunities for university students.

The agreement, signed in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, seeks to equip students with better career planning skills while connecting them with academic and professional opportunities within and outside Tanzania.

The MoU was signed by Global Education Link Director General Abdulmalik Mollel and DUCE Acting Principal Pendo Malangwa.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Dar es Salaam Acting Regional Education Officer Geofrey Kituye said many young people require proper career guidance to help them select subjects and professions that match their abilities and labour market demands.

He commended the two institutions for collaborating to support youth development through career guidance programmes.

“On behalf of the Dar es Salaam Regional Education Office, I congratulate the leadership of DUCE and Global Education Link for initiating this important partnership,” said Mr Kituye.

“It is my belief that this step marks the beginning of a major transformation in how we prepare our youth for education, employment, innovation and the future,” he said.

Mr Mollel said GEL has spent the past 19 years providing career guidance services and helping Tanzanians secure education opportunities abroad.

He said the organisation also facilitates partnerships between local and international universities to support knowledge and technology exchange.

“Developed countries have reached their level because of the knowledge and skills of their citizens. GEL sees the importance of bringing that knowledge to support Tanzania’s development,” he said.

According to Mr Mollel, GEL has signed similar agreements with the University of Dodoma, Mzumbe University, Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology and the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy, among others.

He said the partnership with DUCE forms part of GEL’s broader mission to strengthen career development among Tanzanian youth.

“Every university we partner with has specific goals. With DUCE, our focus is career guidance for students. We also support parents, teachers and other individuals who wish to further their education,” he said.

Prof Malangwa said the partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to preparing young people for professional careers and future employment opportunities.

She noted that the collaboration will give DUCE students greater access to career guidance and information on academic and professional opportunities both locally and internationally.

“This partnership will help students understand the rapidly changing and highly competitive global job market,” she said.

She added that DUCE remains committed to providing quality education, conducting research and producing competent professionals, while GEL will help connect students with international opportunities and professional networks.

“We expect to strengthen career guidance, increase student participation and improve communication through the media so that young people can better understand different professions and labour market demands,” she said.

Prof Malangwa also observed that many students completing advanced secondary education struggle to make informed decisions regarding their future studies and careers.