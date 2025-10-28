Pact signed to boost regional health initiatives

Dar es Salaam. The East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) and the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote better health outcomes, good governance and stronger regional cooperation.

The agreement, signed on Sunday, October 26, 2025, by ECSA-HC Director General Dr Ntuli Kapologwe and FP-ICGLR Secretary General Ambassador Dr Deo Mwapinga, will see the two organisations establish a Regional Centre of Excellence for Health Diplomacy and Governance.

The centre will serve as a training and research hub for MPs, government officials, and technical experts, focusing on policy development, cross-border collaboration, and evidence-based decision-making.

Dr Kapologwe said the partnership provides a platform to connect health and governance stakeholders to develop policies and investments that improve the wellbeing of millions across the region.

“Diseases know no borders—from outbreaks and antimicrobial resistance to maternal health and non-communicable diseases, and resilient health systems,” he said.

He added that ECSA-HC would leverage the influence of MPs to promote policy alignment and ensure accountability in implementing health commitments. “Together, they will strengthen oversight, drive political will, and turn health pledges into lasting actions,” he noted.

Ambassador Mwapinga said it was important to achieve sustainable health goals.

“Parliaments play a vital role in ensuring accountability. Through this partnership, we aim to equip MPs with knowledge and tools to champion inclusive and effective health policies,” he said.

He said the collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between policymakers and implementers, ensuring laws, budgets, and oversight reflect community needs.

“The Regional Centre of Excellence will be a regional hub for knowledge exchange, empowering MPs and health professionals to become ambassadors for a development agenda centred on health and human dignity,” he added.