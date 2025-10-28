Etihad Airways to resume flights to Zanzibar for 2026 summer season

Unguja. Zanzibar is set to reconnect with the Middle East’s skies next year, as Etihad Airways announced it will resume direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Zanzibar for the 2026 summer season.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier confirmed it will operate four weekly flights from June 14 to September 6, 2026, marking the return of a route that once linked the Gulf gateway to Tanzania’s popular tourist destination.

According to the airline, the seasonal service will offer travellers “the perfect gateway to palm-fringed beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant Swahili culture.”

The flights will operate using Airbus A320 aircraft, configured with eight business class and 150 economy class seats.

A boost for tourism

The new connection is expected to boost tourism and trade links between Zanzibar, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and Europe.

Etihad says the decision to relaunch the Zanzibar service follows the airline’s expanded European network, which now includes multiple double-daily connections feeding traffic into Abu Dhabi.

“With two major European banks creating efficient connections in both directions, Zanzibar is now more accessible than ever for guests from Europe and the GCC region,” the airline said in a statement. “The seasonal service taps into strong summer demand and complements Etihad’s growing global network.”

Etihad Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said “Zanzibar is the perfect summer escape.”

“From world-famous beaches and spice markets to rich history and culture, the island has something for everyone. We know it’s a destination our guests have been eager to see return, and we can’t wait to connect them to this unique island paradise,” he said.

Etihad’s return strengthens Zanzibar’s growing status as a regional air hub, following recent additions of routes by Qatar Airways, Flydubai, and Oman Air. Zanzibar is renowned for its UNESCO-listed Stone Town, historic spice plantations, and some of the world’s most spectacular beaches.

The island has also become a convenient gateway to East Africa’s safari circuit, offering twin-centre holiday options with Serengeti National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Zanzibar is Etihad’s 30th destination announced in 2025, following the unveiling of its new route to Palma de Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands just days earlier.