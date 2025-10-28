Samia ends campaign with a call for peace and mass voter turnout

Mwanza. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has officially brought her campaign to a close with a passionate appeal to Tanzanians to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes peacefully in Wednesday’s general election.

Addressing thousands of supporters at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, President Hassan said the country’s destiny lies in the hands of voters, urging them not to leave the decision to others or waste the opportunity to shape Tanzania’s future.

“It is not enough to attend campaign rallies in large numbers. What matters most is showing up tomorrow to vote,” she declared.

“Do not stay online complaining or blaming others — those who make decisions about our country’s direction are the ones who vote, not those who grumble on social media. Complaints don’t elect leaders — votes do.”

She reminded Tanzanians that the government had declared October 29 a public holiday to ensure all eligible citizens have enough time to participate in the polls.

“This is a right you get only once every five years — use it, don’t let it slip away,” she said. “Our security and defence agencies have assured us that the election period will remain calm and peaceful. So, let’s go out in large numbers, encourage one another, and vote.”

As she wrapped up her month-long campaign trail across the country, President Hassan reaffirmed that if CCM is re-elected, her administration will place special emphasis on the fight against corruption, good governance, reconciliation, and constitutional reform.

"If you entrust us again, we will continue to strengthen the fight against corruption. Tanzania has made progress in curbing corruption — our international reputation is improving, and we intend to push this further,” she said.

She also underscored her commitment to inclusive development and national unity, saying reconciliation will remain at the heart of her next administration.

"The inclusive development we seek must go hand in hand with reconciliation,” she said. “We are determined to establish a National Reconciliation Commission that will build a solid foundation for unity. We ask for your trust so that we can repay it with integrity, efficiency, and commitment to serve all Tanzanians.”

President Hassan took time to commend political parties for conducting peaceful and issue-based campaigns, noting that this election season had demonstrated Tanzania’s growing political maturity.

“I thank all political parties for running civilised campaigns and focusing on policy debates instead of insults. This shows how far our democracy has come,” she remarked. “Now, let us allow citizens to make their choice through the ballot box. That is their right, and it must be respected.”

Her running mate, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, also spoke at the event, expressing his full confidence in Samia’s leadership and pledging to work tirelessly to help realise her vision.

“The best way I can repay the trust you’ve placed in me is by dedicating all my strength, intellect, and honesty to support your vision and the implementation of CCM’s manifesto,” said Dr Nchimbi. “From what we have seen on the ground, Tanzanians are satisfied with the work you’ve done. The gift they are preparing for you is a resounding victory.”

CCM Vice-Chairman (Mainland), Stephen Wasira, praised President Samia as a resilient leader who steered the nation through some of its toughest moments.

"She became President at a time of crisis — when the nation and the world were battling Covid-19 and mourning the loss of the late President John Magufuli,” Mr Wasira said. “Samia led us through that period, revived the economy, and restored confidence.”

CCM Secretary-General, Ambassador Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, hailed the President as a 'trailblazer and a role model for women in leadership', linking her journey to the vision of Tanzania’s founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

"From Kizimkazi to international stages, we are witnessing the realisation of Mwalimu Nyerere’s dream of gender equality,” said Dr Migiro. “President Samia has broken barriers and opened doors of opportunity for both women and men, proving that leadership knows no gender.”

As the sun set over Mwanza, President Hassan waved to the crowd one last time, closing her campaign with a message of unity, peace, and hope — calling on every Tanzanian to rise early the next day and exercise their democratic right.