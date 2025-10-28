Shafina Jaffer’s Whispers Under Wings exhibits on the global stage

London. The Mall Galleries, one of Britain’s most prestigious art venues, has opened Whispers Under Wings: Global Conference of the Birds, a solo exhibition by Tanzanian artist Shafina Jaffer, marking a rare and significant moment for East African art on the London stage.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Tanzania’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mbelwa Kairuki, who hailed Jaffer as a “cultural bridge-builder.”

“Shafina’s talent and vision beautifully showcase the spirit of Tanzania on the global stage,” Kairuki said, adding, “Art is indeed a powerful tool of diplomacy and connection. Hongera sana, Shafina! You make Tanzania proud.”

Situated along The Mall, opposite Buckingham Palace, the Mall Galleries are a cornerstone of British artistic life. Since their inauguration by Queen Elizabeth II in 1971, the venue has hosted major exhibitions ranging from the Royal Society of Portrait Painters to contemporary art shows addressing global causes.

For Jaffer, exhibiting here is not merely a personal milestone but also a symbolic recognition of Tanzania’s artistic voice joining Britain’s cultural narrative.

Bark cloth and birds: A Tanzanian language of art

Jaffer’s artistic signature lies in both her medium and method. She paints on bark cloth, an ancient, sustainably sourced material, and grinds her own pigments from Tanzanian soil, minerals, plants, and bone. Each piece, she says, carries the “spirit of home.”

In Whispers Under Wings, she depicts enlarged African birds on monumental bark cloth panels. Her imagery draws inspiration from Farid ud-Din Attar’s 12th-century Persian poem The Conference of the Birds, in which birds seek their divine king only to discover that the truth lies within themselves.

Critical and diplomatic acclaim

The opening drew diplomats, collectors, and members of London’s Tanzanian diaspora. Prominent art critic Tabish Khan praised Jaffer’s originality and emotional intelligence.

Khan remarked, “…pause, reflect, and look inward. This is art that doesn’t just impress — it makes you think, and it makes you feel.”

Many guests noted that her paintings touch the soul and invite reflection, not only on individual lives but also on shared responsibilities to the planet.

Jaffer’s rise to international recognition has been swift. Her painting was projected onto Windsor Castle during King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in 2023, an honour that introduced her work to a global audience.

Since then, her pieces have entered private and institutional collections worldwide, including cultural centres, hospitals, and schools promoting dialogue and peace.

Most recently, she was featured in the August 2025 issue of Air Tanzania’s Twiga Magazine, highlighting her growing role as a cultural ambassador for the country.

She describes her art as secular yet spiritual, aimed at universal harmony:

“My paintings are not bound by creed,” she said at the opening. “They are meant to speak to all — to awaken us to the beauty we are entrusted with, and to remind us of the balance we must restore with nature and with one another.”