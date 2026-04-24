Parliament urges faster energy reforms to cut costs

Dodoma. Tanzania’s plan to secure fuel supplies and deliver reliable electricity under the 2026/27 budget has received strong backing in Parliament, with Members of Parliament (MPs) urging faster action to cut energy costs, expand rural access, and strengthen sector oversight.

Presenting a Sh2.5 trillion budget on Wednesday, the minister for Energy Deogratius Ndejembi outlined a strategy to shield the country from global fuel shocks while accelerating investment in power generation, transmission, and alternative energy.

The proposals align with President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s development agenda, which prioritises energy as a pillar of industrial growth and economic resilience.

However, MPs said structural and service delivery challenges remain and must be addressed if the government’s vision is to benefit citizens.

Chemba MP Kunti Majala raised concern over high gas costs and limited availability in rural areas, urging pricing and distribution reforms.

She proposed gas metering systems to improve transparency and help consumers manage usage, saying affordability remains a key barrier.

She also cited shortages of essential tools, including vehicles for public servants in her constituency, saying this undermines efficiency and raises operational costs.

In the electricity sector, she called for the supply of more than 800 concrete poles to replace termite-damaged wooden infrastructure and expand access to schools and essential services.

Geita Rural MP Joseph Kasheku cautioned against overemphasis on lowering fuel prices at the expense of supply stability, stressing availability as a priority amid global uncertainty.

He also called for higher-capacity transformers to strengthen rural distribution and improved coordination between Rea and Tanesco to reduce inefficiencies.

Musoma Urban MP Ester Matiko urged greater use of natural resources to drive growth and a shift towards gas and electricity to reduce reliance on petroleum imports.

Biharamulo West MP Ezra Chiwelesa called for long-term fuel transport solutions, recommending investment in pipelines and modern systems to replace road tankers, cut costs, and improve safety.

He also commended the ministry’s responsiveness, calling for continued collaboration between government and stakeholders to achieve sector goals. Special Seats MP Chiku Issa backed government efforts and highlighted the role of women in national development and energy sector reforms.

In his budget speech, Minister Ndejembi said the government will expand storage and transport infrastructure, strengthen regulation, and accelerate major hydro, gas, and solar power projects.

Lawmakers across the political divide agreed that the energy sector remains central to Tanzania’s industrialisation and social development agenda.

They emphasised that while government investments in electricity generation, fuel security, and alternative energy are commendable, implementation gaps continue to slow down the impact on households and businesses.

MPs urged faster rollout of rural electrification projects, improved fuel logistics, and stronger institutional coordination to ensure value for money. They also called for enhanced transparency in pricing and distribution systems to protect consumers from rising costs.