Bringing Progress: How Ensol Tanzania Is Rewiring the Nation’s Energy Future

From remote villages to national institutions, one company’s 25-year mission to make clean, reliable energy a reality for all Tanzanians.

At a time when the world is grappling with climate change and rising energy demand, Tanzania stands at a pivotal juncture in its development trajectory — one in which access to reliable, affordable energy is no longer a luxury but a prerequisite for equitable growth.

Against this backdrop, Ensol Tanzania has emerged as one of the country’s most consequential clean energy enterprises.

In an exclusive interview with Ensol Tanzania’s Managing Director, Engineer. Hamisi Mikate, we gained deeper insight into the company’s journey, achievements, challenges, and future vision in advancing renewable energy.

Origins: A Mission Rooted in Access

Speaking about the company’s background, Eng. Mikate explains that Ensol was established over 25 years ago with the primary goal of providing alternative energy solutions to Tanzanians, especially in areas where access to reliable electricity for households and socio-economic activities was limited.

“The idea to establish Ensol came from the significant demand for energy in both rural and urban areas, where access to electricity was a major challenge. We aimed to introduce simple, affordable, and sustainable technologies, particularly solar energy,” Eng. Mikate explains.

He adds that the company initially focused on distributing small-scale solar systems for domestic use. However, as demand grew over the years, Ensol expanded the scope of its services.

Two Decades of Measurable Impact

Over more than two decades, Ensol Tanzania has made remarkable progress. The company has served thousands of clients nationwide, ranging from individual households to major institutions such as schools, hospitals, government, and non-governmental organizations.

“One of our biggest achievements is supplying solar systems to thousands of villages that previously had no access to electricity. We have also participated in national projects aimed at expanding clean energy access,” Eng. Mikate notes.

Technological advancement has been central to this success. From basic solar systems, Ensol now offers more advanced solutions with improved energy storage capacity and efficiency.

Additionally, the company has invested in training local experts to ensure sustainable, high-quality service delivery.

Aerial capture of the solar power panels installed on top of the roofs of some commercial and office buildings at Upanga, Dar es Salaam

Products and services offered

Ensol Tanzania provides a wide range of products and services tailored to meet diverse energy needs. These include solar systems for homes and businesses, solar-powered water pumps, indoor and outdoor solar lighting, energy storage batteries, and electrification systems for institutions such as schools and hospitals.

Beyond products, the company also offers consultancy, system design, installation, and maintenance services.

“Our clients receive complete solutions from consultation to implementation. We ensure that every system installed meets their actual needs,” Eng. Mikate emphasises.

This comprehensive approach has positioned Ensol among the most trusted energy companies in Tanzania, earning it contracts for major projects across government, private sector, and development organizations.

Why choose Ensol Tanzania?

In a rapidly growing sector, competition is intense. However, Ensol Tanzania has distinguished itself in several ways. The company is a registered specialist contractor with the Contractors Registration Board (CRB) and holds a Class 1 license, enabling it to execute all types of solar projects.

Quality remains a top priority. The company uses internationally certified, durable equipment and maintains a strong customer support system to ensure timely assistance.

“We believe in building long-term relationships with our clients. We don’t just sell products, we provide sustainable solutions,” says Engineer Mikate.

The presence of a skilled local team also enables faster and more efficient service delivery compared to companies that rely on external expertise.

Strategic Partnerships and High-Impact Projects

In recent years, Ensol Tanzania has been involved in various high-impact projects benefiting communities. These include installing solar street lighting in collaboration with the government, supplying and installing solar systems for homes and institutions, implementing clean water projects using solar-powered pumps, and electrifying educational institutions.

“In executing these projects, we collaborate with various stakeholders, including development partners, government institutions, and the private sector,” explains Engineer Mikate. “We have implemented major government projects through different ministries, as well as partnerships with organisations such as the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).”

Ongoing projects include installing solar systems in secondary schools and health centers, significantly improving education and healthcare services.

Clean Cooking: Addressing the Hidden Energy Crisis

Clean cooking energy has become a national priority due to the health and environmental impacts of traditional fuels. Ensol Tanzania is contributing to this agenda by introducing clean cooking solutions, particularly in boarding schools.

“We have started distributing modern solar-powered stoves that reduce reliance on firewood and charcoal. This helps protect the environment and improves users’ health,” says Engineer Mikate.

In schools where these solutions have been implemented, operational costs have decreased while cooking efficiency has improved. Students also benefit from a healthier learning environment free from smoke pollution.

Future plans and strategic direction

Ensol Tanzania has ambitious plans to further enhance its services and expand its reach. Key strategies include increasing investment in new renewable energy technologies, expanding services to underserved areas, strengthening partnerships with local and international stakeholders, and providing community education on proper use of clean energy.

“We want every Tanzanian to have access to clean and reliable energy. This is not just a business it is a commitment to contributing to national development,” says Engineer Mikate. “We also aim to continue putting smiles on our customers’ faces, in line with our slogan, ‘Energy with a smile.’”

A Private Sector Blueprint for National Development

Ensol Tanzania’s journey demonstrates how the private sector can play a critical role in advancing renewable energy development. Through innovation, investment, and collaboration, the company has positively impacted thousands of lives.

As the world moves toward clean energy, the role of companies like Ensol Tanzania will become even more vital in helping the country achieve its sustainable development goals.