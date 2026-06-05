Singapore President to visit Tanzania in diplomatic first

Dar es Salaam. President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, is expected to undertake a three-day State Visit to Tanzania next week.

The visit from June 8 to 10, is the first visit by a Singaporean head of state since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The visit follows an invitation from President Samia Suluhu Hassan and comes as Tanzania and Singapore commemorate 45 years of diplomatic relations.

According to a statement issued by the Government Communication Unit, the visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and open new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, innovation and sustainable development.

During the visit, President Hassan and President Shanmugaratnam are scheduled to hold bilateral talks focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, transport and port development, the digital economy, tourism, education, skills development, infrastructure and technology.

President Shanmugaratnam will arrive at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam on June 8 accompanied by his spouse, Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, cabinet ministers, senior government officials and members of Singapore's business community. The delegation will be received by Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Mahmoud Thabiti Kombo.

On June 9, President Tharman will receive an official welcome at the State House before holding private and bilateral discussions with President Samia.

The two leaders are expected to address a joint press conference following the talks, after which President Hassan will host a State banquet in honour of her guest.

As part of the visit, President Shanmugaratnam will travel to Zanzibar on June 10 for talks with Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi at the Zanzibar State House.

The Singaporean leader and his delegation are expected to depart for Singapore later that day.