Petrol prices fall as diesel rises despite subsidy

Dar es Salaam. Motorists will pay less for petrol this month, while diesel users face higher costs despite a government subsidy aimed at shielding consumers from rising global fuel prices.

According to new prices announced by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), the retail price of petrol in Dar es Salaam has fallen by Sh29 per litre to Sh4,086 from Sh4,115 in May 2026.

Diesel prices, however, have increased by Sh85 per litre to Sh4,333 from Sh4,248, despite a government subsidy of about Sh534.91 per litre.

The new prices took effect on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

In a statement, Ewura Acting Director General Gerald Maganga said the latest fuel price adjustments were largely driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28, 2026.

He noted that Tanzania imports a significant share of its petroleum products from the Middle East, leaving the domestic market exposed to international supply disruptions and price volatility.

Mr Maganga said the diesel subsidy was intended to cushion key sectors of the economy, noting that the fuel is critical for industrial production, freight transportation, and public transport services.

Meanwhile, kerosene imported through the Port of Dar es Salaam will retail at Sh4,685 per litre, up Sh8 from Sh4,677 in May.