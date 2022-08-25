PM consoles lawmaker who lost daughter in swimming pool accident

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on August 25 paid a visit to Ndanda lawmaker, Cecil Mwambe's residence to express his condolences following the death of his daughter, Celia Mwambe, who died in a swimming pool accident.

The 14-year-old girl died on August 23, after hitting her head on the shallow end of a home swimming pool where she took a plunge and hit her head on the floor, rendering her unconscious during play time.

According to the deceased's father there was no adult around when the tragedy occurred.





“By the time they got her out of the pool, it was already too late. When she arrived at the hospital, it was impossible to save her life. She died from drowning and I think she must have had a serious concussion," Mwambe said.

Advertisement

Celia will be laid to rest on August 26, 2022, in Ndanda constituency, Mtwara region.